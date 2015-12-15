Kitchenuhmaykoosib Education Authority Selects PowerSchool SIS as Primary Student Information System for Schools

First Nation school system utilizes PowerSchool solution to provide equitable instruction and learning opportunities for all students

FOLSOM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, today announced Kitchenuhmaykoosib Education Authority (KEA) in Northwestern Ontario, Canada, selected PowerSchool Student Information System (SIS) as its primary student information system. With PowerSchool SIS, KEA can securely administer scheduling, attendance, grading, calendaring, and other needs in one unified solution. KEA will begin utilizing PowerSchool SIS at the beginning of the 2022-23 school year.

“The selection and implementation of PowerSchool SIS will create positive impact for our schools,” said Roy Wagner, Principal, Kitchenuhmaykoosib Education Authority. “Our prior student information system repeatedly glitched, which reduced our staff’s ability to access and utilize key districtwide information. The reliability, security, and organization that PowerSchool SIS provides will serve as substantial benefits for our school system.”

PowerSchool SIS’s intuitive, all-in-one platform will enable KEA to improve parent-student-teacher communications, staff collaboration, and reporting efforts. The ability to accomplish all this within the PowerSchool SIS interface and secure system is a significant plus for the school system.

“It’s vital for school systems to utilize advanced technology to organize their educational information and all aspects of operations,” said Maulik Datanwala, Chief Operating Officer, PowerSchool. “We’re thrilled KEA chose PowerSchool SIS to have the scalability and flexibility needed to increase family engagement and improve student outcomes for years to come.”

KEA oversees the local JK-12 school, Aglace Chapman Education Centre, in Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug (also known as Big Trout Lake or KI), Ontario. A new C$42 million school will be completed by January 2023. KI is located about 580km north of Thunder Bay, Ontario. Residents speak Oji-Cree (Anishininiimowin, Severn Ojibwe, or Northern Ojibway) and English.

For more information about PowerSchool SIS, visit https://www.powerschool.com/solutions/student-information-system/powerschool-sis/.

