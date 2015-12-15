Kiteworks-enabled Private Content Networks Simplify and Deliver Rapid CMMC 2.0 Compliance

Over 300,000 DoD contractors and subcontractors can address almost 90% of CMMC 2.0 Level 2 requirements out of the box

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kiteworks, the leading platform for ensuring regulatory compliance and effectively managing risk with every send, share, receive, and save of sensitive content, announced today that the Kiteworks platform makes it easy for organizations to achieve Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) 2.0 compliance. CMMC 2.0 is an enhanced version of CMMC 1.0. Kiteworks enables organizations to be compliant with nearly 90% of the current practices delineated in CMMC 2.0 Level 2. This removes many of the CMMC barriers facing contractors and subcontractors that conduct business with the U.S. Department of Defense, enabling them to demonstrate CMMC 2.0 compliance in weeks versus months.

CMMC 2.0 applies to all contractors and subcontractors—which total more than 300,000—that engage directly with the DoD. The DoD launched CMMC to safeguard sensitive national security information. It is a comprehensive framework for organizations sending, sharing, receiving, and storing sensitive content with the DoD.

The initial version of CMMC was implemented in November 2020, with an updated program structure and requirements under CMMC 2.0 released in November 2021. CMMC 2.0 consolidates the five levels under CMMC 1.0 into three—Foundational (Level 1), Advanced (Level 2), and Expert (Level 3). Level 2 aligns with National Institute of Standards & Technology (NIST) 800-171, and Level 3 will align with NIST SP 800-172 when it is released. Compliance with CMMC 2.0 certifies that organizations have the commensurate protections in place to manage risk associated with handling and processing of Federal Contract Information (FCI) and Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI). CMMC 2.0 simplifies the CMMC standards and provides additional clarity on cybersecurity regulatory and other requirements. It institutes best practices, controls, and assessments to confirm that DoD contractors and subcontractors are compliant with CMMC 2.0.

Kiteworks-enabled Private Content Network Delivers Extensive CMMC 2.0 Coverage

“CMMC 2.0 compliance is critically important to hundreds of thousands of DoD contractors and subcontractors,” said Frank Balonis, CISO and Senior Vice President of Operations at Kiteworks. “The Kiteworks platform provides them with out-of-the-box compliance that streamlines and automates sensitive content communications with the DoD. Kiteworks provides them with robust digital communications of confidential DoD data that is both private and compliant. The complexity of annual and perennial audits to demonstrate CMMC compliance is also streamlined—which can be a cumbersome and time-consuming process.”

The Kiteworks platform empowers DoD contractors and subcontractors to unify sensitive content communications into dedicated Private Content Networks (PCNs) and to institute automated policy controls and tracking and cybersecurity protocols that align with CMMC 2.0 practices. Some of the core capabilities in Kiteworks that enable rapid CMMC 2.0 compliance include:

Consolidation of secure email, file sharing, file transfer, managed file transfer, web forms, and application programming interfaces (APIs) into one platform that unifies metadata

Certification with key U.S. government compliance standards and requirements that include FedRAMP and SOC 2

Validated by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) for FIPS 140-2 compliance

Enable sensitive content communications compliance with regulations and standards such as NIST SP 800-171 and NIST SP 800-172, among others

FedRAMP Authorized for moderate level information provides out-of-the-box compliance with CMMC 2.0 Level 2 and over 300 governance controls

Protects CUI with enterprise-grade security such as file-level AES 256-bit encryption and key rotation, a fingerprint algorithm for proving file integrity, comprehensive password management, and more

Single point of integration for security investments used to protect sensitive data communications under CMMC 2.0 practices

Trusted solution engineers and customer success managers and specialists to help design and manage security and compliance in Private Content Networks

Optiv Delivers Rapid Value for Organizations Seeking CMMC 2.0 Compliance

“Organizations within the Defense Industrial Base are experiencing an exponential rise in threats from nation-states, criminal organizations, insiders, and hacktivists, causing a threat to not only sensitive data but to our national security as well,” said James Turgal, Vice President of Cyber Risk, Strategy, and Board Relations at Optiv, the cyber advisory and solutions leader that has delivered strategic and technical expertise to nearly 6,000 organizations across every major industry. “In response to this threat environment, CMMC was created to secure and ensure our supply chain is kept safe and operational. When it comes to CMMC 2.0, Optiv will meet our clients where they are, creating a solution that enables them to easily and quickly demonstrate compliance with each of the individual practice areas, without having to completely restructure their processes and operations.”

Optiv’s CMMC services assists organizations in preparing for audit and review by an accredited assessor. Meeting CMMC 2.0 requirements without slowing down business is a daunting challenge. Optiv’s CMMC Readiness Support team helps businesses think through a fully integrated federal business strategy. In addition to the practice requirements, Optiv guides businesses through their business growth, regulatory compliance, contract compliance, and operational needs to design an efficient, effective, sustainably compliant, and scalable solution.

CMMC 2.0 demands a holistic, organizational response. Many organizations view this as another compliance check-the-box requirement, not realizing the impact CMMC can exert on their company if implemented without considering their broader business. Optiv:

Advises on a strategic approach tailored to an organization’s federal business strategy

Provides CMMC readiness reviews, including corresponding compliance package artifacts

Develops actionable roadmaps with remediation recommendations, should a business require maturation to meet their certification level goals

Designs unique, comprehensive CMMC Programs, including the administrative, managerial, and technological components

Delivers end-to-end security strategy and implementation offerings to support a business’ maturity efforts

Optiv’s end-to-end Strategy & Transformation offerings provide support and insight as organizations mature their security operations, no matter where they are at on their journey. Optiv seeks to be its clients’ security solutions partner, pulling together their strategic, technical, and operational challenges into one cohesive solution. Optiv seeks to design simple, tailored solutions for complex problems.

Optiv’s CMMC methodology follows an Advise, Deploy, and Operate model for providing cybersecurity assurance:

Advise and strategize an approach that works for a business, developing a national security and FCI/CUI/CTI protection strategy that is effective and efficient

an approach that works for a business, developing a national security and FCI/CUI/CTI protection strategy that is effective and efficient Deploy policies, processes, and a technology stack to comply with CMMC 2.0 requirements

policies, processes, and a technology stack to comply with CMMC 2.0 requirements Operate and continuously monitor the information security boundary designed to protect sensitive data

Optiv has taken a proactive approach to CMMC since the release of this security regulatory framework in 2020. Optiv has been active in the marketplace by providing thought leadership and performing readiness assessments and remediation services for clients to help them prepare for CMMC 2.0. Optiv’s team of highly skilled professionals are trained in cybersecurity and possess high levels of knowledge and experience in security assurance. To learn more about Optiv’s CMMC 2.0 service offerings, visit the company’s CMMC website.

For more information on how a Kiteworks-enabled private content network facilitates CMMC 2.0 alignment and compliance, visit the Kiteworks website.

