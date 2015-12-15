Kora, the Personal Finance App Just for College Students, Reaches 100,000 Active Users on Budgeting Tool

Kora Insights, their premier budgeting tool, is achieving record usage amidst rising tuition and nationwide inflation

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kora, a financial technology company exclusively serving college students, announced they’ve reached 100,000 active users on their Kora Insights budgeting tool1. This milestone arrives as students throughout the U.S. grapple with the rising costs of college and associated living expenses.

“It’s uplifting to see so many members of Gen Z be proactive about their personal finance, and take the initiative to become more financially literate,” said Hao Liu, CEO of Kora. “Gen Z has realized that if they are going to experience the same or better lifestyle of their parents and grandparents, they have to start budgeting and planning now.”

Kora Insights1 allows users to securely connect their banking accounts for a full scope of their assets, and also categorizes users’ transactions to make budgeting easier. This tool is one of four additional personal finance offerings including Cash1, Card2, and Drive1. The Kora Blog is an additional resource for students, and is updated weekly with fresh financial education and insights on a diverse range of college-related topics.

“Taking control of finances at a young age is crucial in establishing confidence when it comes to personal finances,” said Jose Duarte, co-founder and CMO of Kora. “Although digital assets like cryptocurrency are becoming popularized, the need for financial competency in traditional finance is much more pressing. The recent crypto crash has reminded young people that before you moonshot, you must first have a solid grounding in financial education.”

This 100,000 users feat comes on the heels of Kora’s recent launch of the Kora Rewards Program1, a partnership with Cardlytics, that allows users to get cash back rewards of up to 10% when they shop with the KoraCard2.

