LBank Exchange Will List AbleBlockChain Token (ABC) on August 17, 2022

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – August 16, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list AbleBlockChain Token (ABC) on August 17, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the ABC/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 13:00 (UTC+8) on August 17, 2022.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/133972_601a0e8c44efea93_001full.jpg

As a private blockchain based on Ethereum, AbleBlockChain aims to become the most powerful blockchain mainnet that enhances convenience, speed, and security while being compatible with crypto. Its native token AbleBlockChain Token (ABC) will be listed on LBank Exchange at 13:00 (UTC+8) on August 17, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing AbleBlockChain

AbleBlockChain is a private blockchain based on Ethereum, and it is a blockchain for enterprises with authorized participants which can participate in and create blocks.

Private blockchain offers a permissioned environment of a blockchain. Each participant to a blockchain is entered into the blockchain upon the approval of existing participants. In other words, a new participant is allowed to a blockchain because existing participants trust the incoming participant. This trust, in contrast to the trustless system in a public blockchain, lowers burden of validating each new block, leading the overall transactions performance to increase.

As a Proof of Authority (POA) enterprise network, AbleBlockChain can operate smart contracts and DApps (Decentralized Applications) as well as functions of cryptocurrency. Developers can build a variety of DApps on it, and the built DApps have the characteristics of anonymity, statelessness, decentralization, and decentralization of AbleBlockChain. In addition, DApp developers can build in the mainnet environment after undergoing tests and verification procedures in the testnet environment, which is the same environment as the AbleBlockChain mainnet.

AbleBlockChain mainnet and its ABC token are developed with the focus in building a marketing platform that will eventually replace the current marketing business and landscape. The team has long been integrating the burgeoning blockchain system with that of a marketing platform.

As time passes and progress is made through the team’s research and development, the foundation is planning to launch a powerful marketing platform that will impact the marketing industry by offering a marketing strategy that both benefits an entity engaging in a marketing campaign as well as the customers who would be exposed to that campaign.

About ABC Token

ABC tokens are designed to provide additional utility and conveniences to users for adopting new way of paying for AbleBlockChain’s goods and services. Based on BEP-20, ABC has a total supply of 10 billion (i.e. 10,000,000,000) tokens, of which 75% is provided for the ecosystem, 11.5% is provided for token sale, 11% will be used for development, and the rest 2.5% is allocated to the team and advisors.

The ABC token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 13:00 (UTC+8) on August 17, 2022, investors who are interested in AbleBlockChain investment can easily buy and sell ABC token on LBank Exchange by then.

Learn More about ABC Token:

Official Website: https://www.ableblockchain.com

Explorer: https://explorer.ableblockchain.com

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users’ funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.info

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

[email protected]

[email protected]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/133972