LBank Exchange Will List Drive Crypto (DRIVECRYPTO) on August 9, 2022

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – August 8, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Drive Crypto (DRIVECRYPTO) on August 9, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the DRIVECRYPTO/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 23:00 (UTC+8) on August 9, 2022.

As the first web3 mobility App developed using the Drive-to-Earn concept with GameFi/SocialFi elements, Drive Crypto (DRIVECRYPTO) enables users to earn cryptocurrencies while driving with unique and rare NFT cars. Its native token DRIVECRYPTO will be listed on LBank Exchange at 23:00 (UTC+8) on August 9, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Drive Crypto

Drive Crypto is the first web3 mobility App developed based on Drive-to-Earn concept gathering GameFi/SocialFi. It has been built around an essential daily task for most of the people: using a vehicle to move from one place to another. It’s the first crypto space project which effectively bring to life a concept of mobility and functional gain.

Users equip themselves with NFTs in the form of electric vehicles and electric power that calculate each KM traveled while driving their vehicles. Through this activity, users will earn in-game currency which can be used in game or transferred to their wallets. Each NTF car is unique and rare as they are one edition only and there won’t be two of a kind, so they can be greatly appreciated.

In addition to winnings through the Drive-to-Earn mode, NFT cars can also be used in the racing game mode to compete with other users in a Fast & Furious style race, and upon winning the race, the top three will be able to earn DRIVECRYPTO rewards. All the NFT car owners will be able to sell those NFTs on the first exclusive and car’s only marketplace – NFT-DriveStore.

Drive Crypto also aims to contribute to the construction of the necessary infrastructure to meet the demand for charging electric vehicles, as part of the profit from Drive Crypto will be used to install physical charging stations for electric vehicles and thus contribute in combating climate change by generating carbon credits. It goes beyond and above a GameFi/SocialFi project to change environmental mindset through a long term web3 ecosystem. Public test download of the App drive to earn is already happening right now, users can easily find its information in DRIVECRYPTO website.

About DRIVECRYPTO Token

DRIVECRYPTO is the native token of the Drive Crypto ecosystem. Based on BEP-20, it has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e. 1,000,000,000) tokens, of which 7% is provided for private sale, 10% is provided for public sale, 30% is allocated for Drive-to-Earn rewards, 12% is provided for recharge stations, 2% is provided for advantages club, another 2% is provided for special prizes, 12% is allocated to the team, 0.5% is provided for liquidity pool, 15% will be used for marketing, 0.5% is provided for airdrop, 5% goes into the LP reserve fund, and the rest 4% is provided for staking.

It taxes a total of 10% on each transaction, of which 2.5% is provided for extra liquidity, 2.5% is provided for development, 2% will be used for marketing on each buying and 4% will be used on each selling, 2% is for reflection on each buying only and the rest 1% will be burned, decreasing the amount of tokens available. Token burning will take place until 50% of the offering is burned (500 million tokens). Once this burn is achieved, further burns will not occur.

The DRIVECRYPTO token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 23:00 (UTC+8) on August 9, 2022, investors who are interested in Drive Crypto investment can easily buy and sell DRIVECRYPTO token on LBank Exchange by then.

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 7 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

