LBank Exchange Will List RedEyesMovement (REM) on August 15, 2022

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – August 13, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list RedEyesMovement (REM) on August 15, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the REM/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 18:00 (UTC+8) on August 15, 2022.

Enabling its users to create, own and govern a virtual metaverse made by players, RedEyesMovement (REM) builds an ecosystem that includes features like game, NFT, DeFi, App, DEX, and more. Its native token REM will be listed on LBank Exchange at 18:00 (UTC+8) on August 15, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing RedEyesMovement

RedEyesMovement (REM) is a global-oriented token that builds the mainnet later and uses NFT, Defi, metaverse, etc. Its platform provides various functions, including platforms for NFT games (REM Games) and NFT Marketplace (REM Store).

Game items will be converted to NFT to be sold and purchased on REM’s exchanges and external exchanges. Users are able to play games and participate in NFT transactions and network governance.

When people hold a product in the ecosystem, REM is paid in the form of interest on the platform. This is possible in all areas of game, real estate, and character purchase.

Apps of REM are built on both iOS and Android and can be used by anyone around the world for remittance, cryptocurrency purchase and transmission, and exchange. The REM ecosystem is for the convenient use of people all around the world and its mobile application will add top content. REM also operates REMSWAP on the decentralized exchange (DEX), a P2P marketplace where it’s capable of carrying out transactions without a centralized intermediary.

And by building a metaverse, REM is creating a platform where individuals implemented in the form of avatars in virtual spaces online can earn or consume money, and carry out mutual communication and real activities such as play and work.

About REM Token

REM token boasts a faster speed than any other tokens by utilizing BSC based on BEP-20.

It will serve as governance token of RedEyesMovement through ecosystems such as exchanges, NFT, De-Fi, and game. RedEyesMovement will also add more DApps that can be applied online and offline using REM tokens in the near future.

The total supply of REM is 1 quadrillion (i.e. 1,000,000,000,000,000) tokens, of which 50% is provided for mining and ecosystem, 30% will be used for marketing, 10% is provided for partnership, 5% is allocated to the team and for the operation, and the rest 5% is reserved for unexpected barricades and situations.

The REM token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 18:00 (UTC+8) on August 15, 2022, investors who are interested in the RedEyesMovement investment can easily buy and sell REM token on LBank Exchange by then.

About LBank Exchange

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users’ funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

