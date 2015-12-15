LBank Exchange Will List Voice Street Token (VST) on August 15, 2022

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – August 9, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Voice Street Token (VST) on August 15, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the VST/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 16:00 (UTC+8) on August 15, 2022.

Bringing music to Web3.0 and metaverse, Voice Street empowers musicians and fans with various products and services including NFT trading platform, IMO launchpad, Earning function, metaverse concert, music-related games, and more. Its native token Voice Street Token (VST) will be listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on August 15, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Voice Street

Voice Street is a lab that dedicates to bringing music to Web3.0 and intends to build an on-chain infrastructure for music. It seeks to maximise value and wants to solve the problem of limited monetization routes for artists and the poor monetization ability of music creations. This is done through the on-chain development of music copyright, artist-related rights, music derivatives NFT, NFT gamification and metaverse.

There’re a variety of products provided by Voice Street. One of them is called Voice Street NFT Trading Platform, which is an NFT trading platform specially established by Voice Street for musicians to help them release NFT products quickly and easily. Fans can support their favorite creators by purchasing NFT products of music creators, to realize the relationship between creators and fans sharing economy.

Voice Street also launches Initial Music-copyright Offering (IMO), which forms complete song copyrights in the form of NFTs and fragments their copyrights into song tokens. While the creator receives sales revenue, fans holding music tokens can profit from the sales and operational revenue generated by the music. Additionally, Earning, Voice Street Music Fan IMO token’s new function, is a great way to upgrade loyal fans, support musicians with IMO tokens, and earn rewards. Through Earning, IMO users can stake their own IMO tokens, support musicians they support and receive additional VST token rewards

Furthermore, Voice Street also provides music-related game, where players can communicate with other players from all over the world through music festivals, part-time jobs, big lotto, concerts, etc.

Last but not least, in the metaverse world beyond time and space, Voice Street will provide a stage to hold performances. Up to now, more than 30 musicians have cooperated with Voice Street and logged on to the Voice Street Metaverse Concert to hold their own exclusive concerts.

About VST Token

Voice Street Token (VST), as the only blockchain-based token issued by Voice Street platform, is an important vehicle and tool in the platform’s economic activities, with functions including measuring the value of assets in the platform, pricing for digital music work purchase transactions to share subscription services, being used as the pricing and exchange medium for the platform to provide basic services, and currency circulating in the Voice Street Music Derivative Game, etc.

Based on BEP-20, VST has a total supply of 2 billion (i.e. 2,000,000,000) tokens, of which 10% is allocated to the core team, 15% is provided for the early-stage investors, 30% is provided for Play-to-Earn, 25% is allocated for copyright NFT staking, LP, and oracle incentive, 5% is provided for musician and music IP support program, another 5% is allocated to partners and advisors, another 5% is provided for DAO, and the rest 5% goes into the ecosystem fund.

The VST token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on August 15, 2022, investors who are interested in Voice Street investment can easily buy and sell VST token on LBank Exchange by then. The listing of VST token on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 7 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

