LBank Holds Numerous Educational Meetups Around the World in July

(Newsfile Corp. – August 3, 2022) – One of the top cryptocurrency exchanges, LBank, gave its various communities across the world a July to remember. With a lineup of activities, the trading platform kept it interesting, interactional, and most importantly, educational for its users.

In addition, the exchange supported several philanthropic projects that helped the less fortunate in different regions.

While the month was jam-packed with activities, LBank Labs, LBank’s investment division, was hard at work, identifying new businesses to incubate.

It also hosted an end-of-the-month “Fintech Meetup,” bringing all budding experts to discuss crypto regulation and the next-generation of innovative financial solutions.

The globalization and inclusion campaigns of one of the top crypto exchanges were felt in India, Turkey, Pakistan, Indonesia, Nigeria, Kenya, Tunisia, and many other regions.

A Four-city India Event Presented by LBank: The LBank Show

The LBank Roadshow in India

The LBank Show, a critically lauded educational cryptocurrency tour, took the LBank team to Delhi, Kolkata, Pune, and Mumbai. Attendees included crypto instructors, analysts, fans, founders and professionals working in the Web3 field. The event was co-organized by Encryptus, Azadi records, and LBank Labs. Azadi Records’ artists elevated the night with their sultry voices during the after-parties.

People had the opportunity to learn more about the blockchain and cryptocurrency world during the meetup. For many of the participants, it was a wonderful experience because it truly was “the first crypto show that put Indian users at the core.”

The LBank Crypto Turkey Summer Fest

LBank Summer Meet-Up in Turkey

LBank hosted Turkey’s most varied blockchain event, a magnificent 4-day gathering in Foça, Izmir to mark the beginning of summer for the Turkish community.

Hundreds of students from various universities, ecosystem builders and influencers participated. Many of them had the chance to network with other blockchain professionals, developers and crypto enthusiasts.

A roster of events included a yoga session, presentations on blockchain entrepreneurship, the metaverse and Web3 learning symposium, a colour festival, and spectacular afterparties.

LBank Masterclass in Nigeria

Furthermore, the African team implemented crypto learning at their community level. They also conducted numerous AMAs (Ask me Anything) and masterclasses on “Simplified crypto trading” for both experienced and new traders in a number of cities across the nation.

Likewise, winners of the “Crypto Accelerator Program,” an initiative between LBank and a Kenyan-based venture studio – Adanian Labs, have been announced. At the moment, seventeen blockchain projects are undergoing training.

On the whole, every region experienced a flurry of activity during the first month of Q3. Moreover, the next month should be filled with more events and notable developments.

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange is a cutting-edge global trading platform for different crypto assets, established in 2015. It offers its users specialised financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading. With over 7 million users from more than 210 different areas globally, it has grown to be one of the most well-known cryptocurrency trading platforms.

