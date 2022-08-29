LBank Weekly Listing Report, 29th August 2022

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – August 31, 2022) – As a world class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week’s exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.

New Listings on LBank Exchange

Scheduled this week starting on 29th August.

For a more complete list please follow our twitter @LBank_Exchange

Project: NUTSPAY

Listing date: 29th August

Key words: Listed on pancake, BSC

Official Website: https://nuts-pay.com/

About:

NutsPay, the new financial system revolutionizing and supporting the cashew nut market in Cambodia, provides financial services to the about 80% of the population who are unbanked and cannot save or invest. NutsPay will be the solution for this issue.

Project: ISLAMI

Listing date: 29th August

Key words: Public, Listed on digifinex, cointiger, Polygon

Official Website: https://islamicoin.finance

About:

ISLAMICOIN is the largest Islamic technology project that utilizes blockchain technology, in addition to media, commercial, financial, entertainment and charitable projects. The project aims to build an Islamic blockchain that helps achieve financial independence for individuals, companies and charitable organizations in the global Islamic community in addition to building a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) that operates according to Islamic Sharia in its content and transactions. ISLAMICOIN is a halal cryptocurrency and is the key for growing this project worldwide. ISLAMICOIN was initially launched on Polygon network, with plans to be transferred later to the ISLAMIBLOCKCHAIN network upon completion of its development that is utilizing the latest secure and reliable blockchain technologies.

Project: NUGEN

Listing date: 31st August

Key words: Utility, Initial listing, BSC

Official Website: https://nuts-pay.com/

About:

NUGEN is an all-in-one platform that yearns to capitalize on the market advantages of DeFi, crypto, NFT, and Metaverse through helping people adopt cryptocurrency to run their daily routine. The platform provides complete financial freedom by bestowing a plethora of services, including NUGEN Coin, Cryptocurrency Exchange, NFT Marketplace, Metaverse, ATMs, Banks, etc. Truly a one-stop shop for web3 admirers.

Project: GYMNET

Listing date: 1st September

Key words: Defi, Initial listing, BSC

Official Website: https://gymnetwork.io/

About:

GYMNET is the rewards token of GYM Network, a DeFi Aggregator Investment System, that will provide easy access and save holders time.

Project: LYNK

Listing date: 2ndSeptember

Key words: NFT, Infrastructure, DeFi, Exchange, Wallet, Marketplace, Listed on uniswap, ERC20

Official Website: https://lynkey.com/

About:

LynKey is a blockchain-enabled ecosystem that provides timeshare and NFT solutions for luxurious holiday experiences for the global audience via smart contracts. The tourists, business travellers, travel agencies, tourism operators, hospitality chains, and property clients from all over the world are increasingly accepting this revolutionary scheme. The premium vacation property – resorts, hotels, marinas, and many more are sliced to smaller fractions as digital assets.

Summary of Last Week’s Listings -August 22nd to August 28th, 2022

Name: KENT

Weekly gain: 11320%

Official Website: https://kinetic-network.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/kent/usdt/#inno

Name: BION

Weekly gain: 9340%

Official Website: http://bion.company/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/bion/usdt/#inno

Name: IBAT

Weekly gain: 90%

Official Website: https://battleinfinity.io

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/ibat/usdt/#inno

Name: 3ULL

Weekly gain: 4%

Official Website: https://playa3ull.games/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/3ull/usdt/#usd

Name: CODE

Official Website: https://www.developerdao.com/zh-CN

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/code/usdt/#usd

Name: DC

Weekly gain: 8750%

Official Website: https://dogechain.dog/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/dc/usdt/#inno

Name: LUNAT

Weekly gain: 6%

Official Website: https://lunaticstoken.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/lunat/usdt/#inno

Weekly Listing Summary August 22 – August 28

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/135331_f3a80244a4809a5e_001full.jpg

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 7 million users from more than 210 regions around the world.

Start Trading Now:

lbank.info

Visit Our Social Media：

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Join Our Community:

Telegram

Contact Details:

For business cooperation, please contact:

[email protected]

For marketing cooperation, please contact:

[email protected]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/135331