Leading Hospitality Advisor Joins Whiteford in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Whiteford, Taylor & Preston has announced that Gosia Kosturek has joined the firm in Pittsburgh. A leading advisor on corporate transactions in the hospitality sector, she will chair Whiteford’s hospitality group.





“We are extremely pleased to welcome Gosia to the firm,” said Managing Partner Martin Fletcher. “She is a highly respected advisor to clients in the hospitality sector, an area where we are seeing significant synergies across our full-service platform, including on matters involving U.S. and international tax, intellectual property, employment and restructuring.”

Ms. Kosturek advises real estate development companies, investors, lenders and hotel management companies on the acquisition, disposition, development, management, licensing and finance of real estate and hotel assets. She joins Gerard J. Hickel, himself a leading adviser to hospitality clients, who joined the firm’s Pittsburgh office in May of this year. Mr. Hickel has over 20 years of experience advising owners, operators, asset managers, developers and investors in the hospitality sector.

“Gosia is a go-to resource on hospitality-related transactions throughout the U.S. and globally, and we are thrilled to welcome her to the firm,” said Mike Roeschenthaler, Managing Partner of the Pittsburgh office. “We continue to grow in Pittsburgh with the addition of truly noteworthy lawyers, like Gosia and Gerry, who bring value to their clients in a manner consistent with our business-like approach to the practice of law.”

