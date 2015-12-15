Leeward Renewable Energy Operations Announces the Posting of Q2 2022 Financial Results and September 9 Investor Call

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leeward Renewable Energy Operations, LLC (“LREO”) today announced that it has posted to its secure investor relations site key operating and financial results for the second quarter 2022, and that it will hold an investor conference call on September 9, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. CDT. Investors who hold LREO’s 4.250% Senior Notes due in 2029, prospective investors, broker-dealers, and securities analysts are welcome to access the investor call.

Details to access the investor call will be posted to LREO’s secure investor data site.

For information on how to access the site, visit https://www.leewardenergy.com/request-access/ or contact Investor Relations at [email protected].

About Leeward Renewable Energy Operations, LLC

Leeward Renewable Energy (LRE) is a leading renewable energy company that owns and operates a portfolio of 24 renewable energy facilities across nine states totaling approximately 2,500 megawatts of generating capacity. LRE is actively developing and contracting new wind, solar, and energy storage projects in energy markets across the U.S., with 1.9 gigawatts contracted and 20 gigawatts under development and construction spanning over 100 projects. LRE is a portfolio company of OMERS Infrastructure, an investment arm of OMERS, one of Canada’s largest defined benefit pension plans with C$121 billion in net assets (as at December 31, 2021). For more information, visit www.leewardenergy.com.

Contacts

Kelly Kimberly



FGS Global



713.822.7538



[email protected]