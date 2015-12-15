Level Infinite’s Open-World MMORPG Chimeraland Introduces Dinosaurs in New Update

Tame T-Rexes and Other Popular Dinosaurs and Collect New Prehistoric Cosmetics in the “Attack of the Tyrant” Update; Pet Dyeing and Pet Shaping Now Available for Deeper Customization

SHANGHAI, China, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Prehistoric life finds a way into Chimeraland through the new “Attack of the Tyrant” update for PC, iOS, and Android! From publisher Level Infinite , Chimeraland welcomes beloved dinosaurs as new tamable beasts, including the Tyrannosaurus Rex, Spinosaurus, Ankylosaurus, and Brontosaurus. In addition, the recently released update includes two new highly requested player abilities: Pet Shaping and Pet Dyeing, which grant even deeper customization options for pets and mounts.

Whether you prefer to befriend or devour, these new beasts now occupy the untamed wilderness of Chimeraland not just as roaming giants but as discoverable eggs. So if you happen to stumble upon one, don’t be afraid to give it a knock…you never know what will hatch!

“We couldn’t be happier to unleash these new beasts into the vast world of Chimeraland, and we can’t wait to see what kinds of wonderfully strange dinosaur chimeras players will create,” said Hideo Liu, Assistant Producer, Level Infinite. “Keep an eye out for even more dinosaurs coming to Chimeraland in the near future!”

The Attack of the Tyrant update includes an all-new museum, which features models of the newly introduced prehistoric beasts. Earn points in the museum by participating in science quizzes and exclusive PvE battles to unlock access to dinosaur furniture ornaments, high-tier equipment, a new avatar title, and plenty of other rewards.

Chimeraland’s new update also introduces:

Once-daily Tyrannosaurus Rex boss battle; rewards are varying dinosaur blind boxes

Seven-day sign-in bonus; rewards are dinosaur-themed outfits and cosmetics

Players can find the upgraded dinosaur battle dungeon by clicking “Encounter” at the top right corner of the interface.

New Medusa storyline, obtainable by all players in the Home City

Chimeraland’s dinosaur update is now available on all platforms. Level Infinite confirms that more dinosaur species will be added to the game in the coming weeks, including the Velociraptor, Quetzalcoatlus, Triceratops, Plesiosaur, and others.

Drawing upon the legends of Eastern mythology, Chimeraland transports players to a world of limitless possibility full of fantastical beasts that roam the land, air, and sea. Once captured and tamed, players can transform their new pets, ranging from simple creatures to remarkable chimeras—numerous beasts combined to create a truly magnificent mount. With a vast, open world spanning 1,000 square kilometers for players to explore, the possibilities are endless in Chimeraland.

Chimeraland is now available on Windows PC via Steam and on iOS and Android mobile devices. Download and learn more at: https://www.chimeraland.com/ .

