Ligand Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

EMERYVILLE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#earnings—Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: LGND) today reported financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and provided an operating forecast and program updates. Ligand management will host a conference call today beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss this announcement and answer questions.

“2022 continues to be an outstanding year for Ligand, in particular as royalties from our Pelican Expression Technology platform grow into meaningful revenue contributors,” said John Higgins, CEO of Ligand. “The business is enjoying good momentum with numerous positive late-stage developments announced by our partners this past quarter. Financially, the business is doing very well, and we are solidly positioned to spin-off the expanding OmniAb business through a distribution to shareholders and merger with the Avista SPAC expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year.”

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenue for the second quarter of 2022 was $57.4 million, compared with $84.7 million for the same period in 2021. Royalty revenue increased 108% to $18.0 million due primarily to Kyprolis and sales of products using the Pelican platform. Core Captisol sales for the second quarter of 2022 were $3.3 million, compared with $9.7 million for the same period in 2021. The difference in sales is due to timing of customer orders. Captisol sales related to COVID-19 were $26.2 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared with $52.8 million for the same period in 2021. The difference in sales is due to reduced demand for the pandemic-related treatment. Contract revenue was $9.9 million, lower than the same period last year which included two significant milestones tied to the Pelican platform. Revenue attributable to the OmniAb business for the second quarter of 2022 was $7.3 million, compared with $5.8 million for the prior year period.

Cost of Captisol was $12.4 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared with $30.6 million for the same period in 2021, with the decrease primarily due to lower total sales of Captisol. Amortization of intangibles was $11.8 million for the second quarter of both 2022 and 2021. Research and development expense was $19.1 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared with $16.0 million for the same period in 2021, with the increase primarily due to continued investment in the OmniAb business including facilities and headcount related expenditures associated with the expected spin-off later this year. General and administrative expense was $14.6 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared with $14.7 million for the same period in 2021.

There was no other operating income for the second quarter of 2022, compared with $34.1 million for the second quarter of 2021, which represented a non-cash valuation adjustment to reduce the Pfenex CVR liability due to an expected lower probability of achieving the required milestone under the Pfenex CVR Agreement.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2022 was $(0.9) million, or $(0.05) per share, compared with net income of $30.7 million, or $1.79 per diluted share, for the same period in 2021. Net loss for the second quarter of 2022 included a $(1.9) million net non-cash loss from the value of Ligand’s short-term investments, and net income for the second quarter of 2021 included a $(8.3) million net non-cash loss from the value of Ligand’s short-term investments. Adjusted net income for the second quarter of 2022 was $17.6 million, or $1.03 per diluted share, compared with $28.0 million, or $1.63 per diluted share, for the same period in 2021. Excluding the impact of gross profit, net of tax, for Captisol sales related to COVID-19, adjusted net income for the second quarter of 2022 was $5.7 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, compared with $13.0 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, for the same period in 2021. Please see the table below for a reconciliation of net income/(loss) to adjusted net income.

Ligand repurchased $62.0 million in principal amount of its 2023 Notes for $60.0 million in cash during the second quarter of 2022. As of June 30, 2022, Ligand had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $147.9 million.

Year-to-Date Financial Results

Revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $103.1 million, compared with $139.8 million for the same period in 2021. Royalties for the six months ended June 30, 2022 were $31.7 million, compared with $15.7 million for the same period in 2021, with the increase due primarily to Kyprolis and sales of products using the Pelican platform. Core Captisol sales for the six months ended June 30, 2022 were $9.6 million, compared with $10.9 million for the prior year. Captisol sales related to COVID-19 were $32.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared with $82.8 million for the same period in 2021. The lower sales are due to reduced demand for the pandemic-related treatment. Contract revenue was $29.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared with $30.3 million for the same period in 2021.

Cost of Captisol was $17.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared with $38.7 million for the same period in 2021, with the decrease primarily due to lower total sales of Captisol. Amortization of intangibles for both the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 was $23.6 million. Research and development expense was $39.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared with $33.8 million for the same period of 2021, with the increase primarily due to continued investment in the OmniAb business which includes facilities and headcount related expenditures associated with the expected spin-off later this year. General and administrative expense was $32.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared with $27.0 million expense for the same period in 2021, with the increase primarily due to $5.0 million in transaction costs incurred during the six months ended June 30, 2022 in connection with the planned spin-off of OmniAb.

There was no other operating income for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared with $33.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, which represented a non-cash valuation adjustment to reduce the Pfenex CVR liability due to an expected lower probability of achieving the required milestone under the Pfenex CVR Agreement.

Net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $(16.3) million, or $(0.97) per share, compared with net income of $48.8 million, or $2.84 per diluted share, for the same period in 2021. Net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2022 included a $(14.5) million net non-cash loss from the value of Ligand’s short-term investments, while net income for the same period in 2021 included a $0.8 million net non-cash gain from the value of Ligand’s short-term investments. Adjusted net income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $30.7 million, or $1.79 per diluted share, compared with $52.3 million, or $3.04 per diluted share, for the same period in 2021. Excluding the impact of gross profit, net of tax, for Captisol sales related to COVID-19, adjusted net income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $15.8 million, or $0.92 per diluted share, compared with $15.9 million, or $0.93 per diluted share, for the same period in 2021. Please see the table below for a reconciliation of net income/(loss) to adjusted net income.

2022 Financial Guidance

Ligand is raising 2022 revenue guidance for the combined business and is reaffirming revenue estimated to be attributable to the OmniAb business anticipating the spin-off occurs later this year. Ligand expects 2022 royalties of $62 million to $66 million, Captisol sales of $55 million to $60 million and contract revenue of $52 million to $62 million. These revenue components result in total revenue of $169 million to $188 million for the combined business. Ligand expects that $35 million to $45 million of revenue will be attributable to OmniAb, principally in the contract revenue line.

Of the $55 million to $60 million of expected Captisol sales, Ligand expects approximately $17 million to $19 million to be attributable to core Captisol sales, and the balance to be attributable to treatments for COVID-19. Excluding OmniAb revenue and COVID-related Captisol sales, Ligand expects revenue to be $97 million to $104 million and adjusted earnings per diluted share to be $1.80 to $2.05. Ligand expects the contribution from COVID-related Captisol and the OmniAb business to be between $0.60 and $0.95 per diluted share, resulting in a combined company adjusted earnings per diluted share of $2.40 to $3.00.

Update on the OmniAb Separation Process

On March 23, 2022, Ligand announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement with Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II (APAC) (NASDAQ: AHPA), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), providing for the spin-off and merger of OmniAb. The combination of OmniAb and APAC is structured to provide a minimum of $130 million in gross cash to the combined company at the time of closing, and up to $266 million in the event of no redemptions by APAC shareholders.

OmniAb will have an initial pre-money equity valuation of $850 million. Ligand intends to distribute 100% of its ownership in OmniAb to Ligand shareholders immediately prior to the business combination with APAC. The transaction is expected to be tax-free to Ligand and its shareholders for U.S. federal income tax purposes. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 and Recent Business Highlights

OmniAb® Platform and Partner Updates

The OmniAb discovery platform provides Ligand’s pharmaceutical industry partners with access to diverse antibody repertoires and high-throughput screening technologies to enable discovery of next-generation therapeutics. At the heart of the OmniAb platform is the Biological IntelligenceTM (BI) of our proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates. As of June 30, 2022, over 60 partners have access to OmniAb-derived antibodies and more than 270 programs are being actively pursued or commercialized by our partners. As of June 30, 2022, the platform has generated 25 clinical- or commercial- stage OmniAb-derived antibodies.

CStone and Pfizer announced China’s NMPA approval of sugemalimab in patients with unresectable stage III non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose disease has not progressed following concurrent or sequential platinum-based chemoradiotherapy. Sugemalimab, an OmniAb derived monoclonal antibody, became the first anti-PD-1/PD-L1 monoclonal antibody approved for stage III NSCLC following concurrent or sequential chemoradiotherapy. It’s also the only anti-PD-L1 monoclonal antibody approved for both stage III and stage IV NSCLC. In May, CStone announced the pre-planned, final progression-free survival (PFS) analysis results from the registrational GEMSTONE-301 study of sugemalimab as consolidation therapy in patients with unresectable stage III NSCLC. The data showed that sugemalimab maintained a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in PFS. Furthermore, on August 7 EQRx, which holds the development and commercialization rights to sugemalimab outside Greater China, announced that the updated, PFS analysis of the Phase 3 GEMSTONE-301 trial showed that sugemalimab continued to demonstrate improvement in PFS compared with placebo. This updated final data was presented in a late-breaking oral presentation at the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer 2022 World Conference on Lung Cancer, taking place August 6-9, 2022.

Janssen announced the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency has recommended conditional marketing authorization for TECVAYLI® (teclistamab) as monotherapy for adult patients with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma who have received at least three prior therapies. Teclistamab is an OmniAb-derived T-cell redirecting bispecific antibody. It targets both B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA), a marker found on multiple myeloma cells, and CD3, on T-cells. Teclistamab is currently under review by the FDA for potential approval in the U.S.

Immunovant announced recruitment of patients has begun in the pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial of OmniAb-derived batoclimab in myasthenia gravis. Immunovant also announced that it has achieved alignment with the U.S. FDA on plans to initiate two placebo-controlled Phase 3 trials to evaluate batoclimab in thyroid eye disease in the second half of 2022.

Merck KGaA announced the initiation of a Phase 2 trial for M6223, an OmniAb-derived monoclonal antibody targeting TIGIT, in urothelial cancer. The study will evaluate BAVENCIO® (avelumab), a human anti-programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) antibody, as monotherapy versus the combination with M6223 or other molecules in the first-line maintenance setting in patients with advanced urothelial carcinoma whose disease did not progress with first-line platinum-containing chemotherapy.

In the second quarter of 2022, OmniAb entered into new platform licensing agreements with LifeArc, BioSynapse, Kaigene, and ReCerise.

Other Portfolio Updates

Travere Therapeutics announced that the FDA accepted and granted priority review of its New Drug Application (NDA) under Subpart H for accelerated approval of sparsentan for the treatment of IgA nephropathy. The FDA assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of November 17, 2022. Travere provided a regulatory update prior to their second quarter earnings call where they announced plans to submit a Conditional Marketing Authorization application with its partner Vifor Pharma for the treatment of IgA nephropathy in Europe with a review decision expected in the second half of 2023. Travere now plans to pursue traditional approval of sparsentan for focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) in 2023 pending completion of the Phase 3 DUPLEX study.

Merck announced FDA approval of VAXNEUVANCE™ for infants and children 6 weeks through 17 years of age. Subsequently, the CDC’s ACIP voted unanimously to provisionally recommend use of VAXNEUVANCE as an option for pneumococcal vaccination in infants and children. VAXNEUVANCE is a 15-valent pneumococcal vaccine utilizing Ligand’s CRM197 vaccine carrier protein produced using the Pelican Expression Technology platform. Additionally, Merck announced positive results from a Phase 1/2 study evaluating V116, their investigational 21-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine utilizing Ligand’s CRM197 vaccine carrier protein. Merck started a broad Phase 3 program for V116 in July 2022.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals presented positive data from a Phase 2/3 trial evaluating the intramuscular (IM) administration of Rylaze® in adult and pediatric patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and lymphoblastic lymphoma (LBL) who have developed hypersensitivity to an E. coli-derived asparaginase at the 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting. The results highlighted that patients achieved clinically meaningful nadir serum asparaginase activity with Rylaze administered on a Monday/Wednesday/Friday schedule. Additionally, Jazz announced the submission an MAA for the potential approval of Rylaze in Europe.

Novan announced positive results from the B-SIMPLE4 pivotal Phase 3 study of SB206 in patients with molluscum contagiosum. At the end of 12 weeks, 32.4% of patients in the SB206 group achieved complete clearance of lesions, as compared with 19.7% of patients in the vehicle group.

Sermonix Pharmaceuticals presented updated data at the 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting from the ELAINE-2 open-label, Phase 2 clinical trial of lasofoxifene in combination with abemaciclib in women with locally advanced or metastatic ER+/HER2 breast cancer and an ESR1 mutation after progression on prior therapies. The combination produced encouraging results, with a median PFS of 13.9 months, along with acceptable tolerability.

Verona Pharma announced it completed patient enrollment with more than 800 subjects randomized in the ENHANCE-1 trial of ensifentrine in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, concluding enrollment in the Phase 3 ENHANCE program. Top-line data are expected from ENHANCE-2 in the third quarter of 2022 and from ENHANCE-1 around year-end 2022.

Aldeyra Therapeutics announced achievement of the primary endpoint in the Phase 3 TRANQUILITY-2 trial of reproxalap for the treatment of dry eye disease. Reproxalap was statistically superior for both primary endpoints of Schirmer Test (p=0.0001) and ≥10 mm Schirmer Test responder proportions (p<0.0001). Aldeyra subsequently announced achievement of the primary endpoints in a crossover trial showing reproxalap was statistical superior to vehicle for each of the two prespecified primary endpoints, ocular redness in a dry eye chamber (p=0.0004) and Schirmer test (p=0.0005). A Type B Pre-NDA meeting is expected to be held with the FDA in 3Q 2022, followed by a potential NDA submission.

Adjusted Financial Measures

The Company reports adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s financial measures under GAAP include share-based compensation expense, non-cash interest expense, amortization related to acquisitions and intangible assets, changes in contingent liabilities, mark-to-market adjustments for amounts relating to its equity investments in public companies, excess tax benefit from share-based compensation, gross profit for Captisol sales related to COVID-19, net of tax, transaction costs and others that are listed in the itemized reconciliations between GAAP and adjusted financial measures included at the end of this press release. However, the Company does not provide reconciliations of such forward-looking adjusted measures to GAAP due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation, including adjustments that could be made for changes in contingent liabilities, changes in the market value of its investments in public companies, share-based compensation expense and the effects of any discrete income tax items. Management has excluded the effects of these items in its adjusted measures to assist investors in analyzing and assessing the Company’s past and future core operating performance. Additionally, adjusted earnings per diluted share is a key component of the financial metrics utilized by the Company’s board of directors to measure, in part, management’s performance and determine significant elements of management’s compensation.

About OmniAb®

The OmniAb discovery platform provides Ligand’s pharmaceutical industry partners access to the diverse antibody repertoires and high-throughput screening technologies to enable discovery of next-generation therapeutics. At the heart of the OmniAb platform is the Biological Intelligence (BI) of our proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates. OmniFlic (transgenic rat) and OmniClic (transgenic chicken) address industry needs for bispecific antibody applications though a common light chain approach, and OmniTaur features unique structural attributes of cow antibodies for complex targets. We believe the OmniAb animals comprise the most diverse host systems available in the industry and they are optimally leveraged through computational antigen design and immunization methods, paired with high-throughput single B cell phenotypic screening and mining of next-generation sequencing datasets with custom algorithms to identify fully human antibodies with superior performance and developability characteristics. An established core competency focused on ion channels and transporters further differentiates our technology and creates opportunities in emerging target classes. OmniAb antibodies have been leveraged across modalities, including bispecific antibodies, antibody-drug conjugates and others. The OmniAb suite of technologies span from BI-powered repertoire generation to cutting edge antibody discovery and optimization offering a highly efficient and customizable end-to-end solution for the growing discovery needs of the global pharmaceutical industry.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand is a revenue-generating biopharmaceutical company focused on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies discover and develop medicines. Our business model creates value for stockholders by providing a diversified portfolio of biotech and pharmaceutical product revenue streams that are supported by an efficient and low corporate cost structure. Our goal is to offer investors an opportunity to participate in the promise of the biotech industry in a profitable, diversified and lower-risk business than a typical biotech company. Our business model is based on doing what we do best: drug discovery, early-stage drug development, product reformulation and partnering. We partner with other pharmaceutical companies to leverage what they do best (late-stage development, regulatory management and commercialization) ultimately to generate our revenue. Ligand’s OmniAb® technology platform is a patent-protected transgenic animal platform used in the discovery of fully human monoclonal and bispecific therapeutic antibodies. The Captisol platform technology is a patent-protected, chemically modified cyclodextrin with a structure designed to optimize the solubility and stability of drugs. Ligand’s Pelican Expression Technology is a robust, validated, cost-effective and scalable platform for recombinant protein production that is especially well-suited for complex, large-scale protein production where traditional systems are not. Ligand has established multiple alliances, licenses and other business relationships with the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies including Amgen, Merck, Pfizer, Sanofi, Janssen, Takeda, Gilead Sciences and Baxter International. For more information, please visit www.ligand.com.

