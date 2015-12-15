Live Crypto Party (LCP) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – August 4, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Live Crypto Party (LCP) on August 2, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the LCP/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

As a Party-to-Earn metaverse platform, Live Crypto Party (LCP) enables users to earn cryptocurrency and NFTs while having fun online and offline, such as enjoying non-stop live music and entertainment, voting for the currency of the day, etc. Its native token LCP has been listed on LBank Exchange at 20:00 (UTC+8) on August 2, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Live Crypto Party

Live Crypto Party (LCP™) is a fully inclusive blockchain-powered proprietary party-to-earn metaverse and event platform that rewards users in NFTs and cryptocurrency like as BNB, BUSD, and the utility token LCP for online and offline interactions and experiences.

LCP platform offers non-stop live music and entertainment. When the ticket sale ends and countdown stops, it will announce the location of the party and unlock the buyback portal. For virtual parties, a link to the location of the party will be made public. It also plans to stream on multiple platforms simultaneously, including but not limited to YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitch, and Theta TV.

Members can Vote and Add their favourite cryptocurrency project with their tickets. They can vote for as many projects as they like. The more tickets they have, the more they can vote and add their favourite crypto. The crypto with the most votes is named the currency of the day and is promoted on LCP platform.

By Q4, parties will be hosted in the metaverse and the community will have multiple ways to earn cryptocurrency, including the utility token, LCP and NFTs as they engage and have fun on the blockchain.

About LCP Token

LCP, the native token of Live Crypto Party, was created to empower everyday people to promote the crypto assets of their choice, add value to themselves and liberate themselves against crypto market manipulators.

Based on BEP-20, LCP has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e. 1,000,000,000) tokens, of which 25% is provided for pre-sale, 15% is allocated for free LCP rewards, airdrops, referrals and charity, 20% will be used for marketing and development, 10% is provided for partnership, 15% is provided for liquidity, and the rest 15% is allocated for the team and project maintenance.

The LCP token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 20:00 (UTC+8) on August 2, 2022, investors who are interested in Live Crypto Party investment can easily buy and sell LCP token on LBank Exchange right now.

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 7 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

