LOGIX Fiber Networks to Host Webinar on the Benefits of Dedicated Internet

August 10 Webinar to Highlight How All Business Internet Services Are Not Created Equal

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#businessinternet—LOGIX Fiber Networks, the largest independent fiber network provider in Texas, will host a free webinar entitled “All Business Internet Services Are Not The Same” on Wednesday, August 10 at 9:00 AM CDT. The webinar will feature telecom industry experts sharing insights on the differences in internet service providers, what’s real and what isn’t when talking about internet speeds – and why the right selection is crucial when buying internet service to support cloud, VoIP, and business access needs.

“As more and more businesses across Texas increase their reliance on internet-based applications and services, LOGIX is seeing greater demand for increased internet speeds from new customers and existing customers,” said Craig Collins, CEO of LOGIX Fiber Networks. “However, not all internet is equal, and many companies are not getting what they expected from some internet providers. Getting the right fiber internet solution that delivers the bandwidth and reliability that businesses need is even more important today given many workforces continue to be heavily hybrid or remote.”

The webinar will share market insights into the changing business drivers increasing the need for more dedicated internet access, the major differences in internet solutions on the market, and how selecting the wrong provider can negatively impact the reliability, quality, and performance of network and application performance.

LOGIX is known for its outstanding Texas-based customer service, flexible and fast connectivity options, its best-in-class reliability due to its built-for-business fiber network, and its broad range of business voice and data options. Services include Business Voice, Business Internet, Business Ethernet, Business Wavelength, Business Voice Cloud, Business Voice Trunks, Data Centers, and Cloud Connect.

Register here for the free webinar at 9:00 AM CDT on Wednesday, August 10th.

About LOGIX Fiber Networks

LOGIX Fiber Networks is the largest independent fiber network provider in Texas, providing highly secure fiber-based data, voice services, and data center access to over 10,000 enterprise and carrier customers, and connecting nearly 100 third-party data centers across Texas.

With a 35-year history, LOGIX is known for its outstanding Texas-based customer service, flexible and fast connectivity options, and best-in-class reliability due to its built-for-business fiber network. LOGIX offers a broad range of business voice and data options, as well as wholesale carrier solutions. Business services include Business Voice, Business Internet, Business Ethernet, Business Wavelength, Business Voice Cloud, Business Voice Trunks, Data Centers, and Cloud Connect. Wholesale carrier solutions include Ethernet and wavelength transport, metro and long haul, dark fiber, cell site fronthaul/backhaul and IP connectivity.

For more information about LOGIX, call 281-336-9006 or visit logix.com. Connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter, and Facebook.

