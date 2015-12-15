Lone Star Analysis Introduces Advanced R&D Unit, Cipher Alchemy™

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lone Star Analysis, a trusted provider of leading-edge predictive and prescriptive analytics, and guided artificial intelligence solutions, is introducing Cipher Alchemy (CA), an advanced research and development (R&D) unit designed to enable more powerful solutions by challenging the status quo in mainstream analytics and mainstream AI methods (MAIM).

“When we rolled out Cipher Alchemy, we said it was going to do things that ‘everyone knows’ to be impossible,” said Eric Haney, chief technology officer, Lone Star Analysis. “Lone Star has a history of significant R&D investments, and we established this department to sustain that commitment and create a technological advantage in areas which matter to our customers.”

Cipher Alchemy’s roots date back to the start of the company. Since its founding, Lone Star has operated in the spirit of innovation, deep research and tackling challenging problems. Cipher Alchemy executes this mission on a larger scale, allowing its members to pursue areas of interest with independence and intellectual curiosity.

Within data science, core approaches which have become orthodoxy in the mainstream aren’t questioned, but taken as is by practitioners. Cipher Alchemy rejects this paradigm, instead, seeking to use common approaches as starting points off which to innovate. Unconstrained by assumptions and data limitations, Cipher Alchemy proposes new, cutting-edge and high-accuracy solutions to common problems.

Cipher Alchemy’s work focuses on several key industries in which Lone Star’s customers operate, such as the intelligence community, aerospace and defense. The unit itself is made up of mathematicians, computer scientists, engineers and physicists. The team’s varied expertise allows it to take technical concepts common to each field and apply it to others in novel ways.

The organization’s official launch coincides with the company’s renewed effort to focus on research, development, innovation and intellectual property.

To learn more about Cipher Alchemy, visit: https://www.lone-star.com/about-us/cipheralchemy/.

About Lone Star Analysis

Lone Star Analysis is a Dallas-based provider of applied decision intelligence and engineering solutions. We harness predictive and prescriptive analytics, artificial intelligence, and inherent knowledge to enhance innovation, create economic strength, and make the world safer. Since 2004, organizations have trusted Lone Star to deliver actionable answers to complex problems in manufacturing, aerospace, defense, energy, logistics, transportation and more.

Contacts

Alejandra Serna



Mod Op for Lone Star Analysis



[email protected]