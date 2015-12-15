Lumos Pharma to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO), a biopharmaceutical company advancing a novel oral therapeutic candidate, LUM-201, through Phase 2 clinical trials for Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency (PGHD), announced that the Company will present and host one-on-one meetings at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference in September.

Event:   H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference – September 12th-14th
Presentation:   Pre-recorded presentation available beginning September 12th at 7:00 AM (EDT)
Webcast link:   Here
1×1 Meetings:   Management will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference, September 12th-14th

The webcast for the presentation can also be found on the Company’s website under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors & Media section. Please contact your H.C. Wainwright salesperson, or Lumos Pharma Investor Relations, to schedule one-on-one meetings with the management team during the conference or thereafter.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Lumos Pharma was founded and is led by a management team with longstanding experience in rare disease drug development and received early funding from leading healthcare investors, including Deerfield Management, a fund managed by Blackstone Life Sciences, Roche Venture Fund, New Enterprise Associates (NEA), Santé Ventures, and UCB. Lumos Pharma’s lead therapeutic candidate is LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 clinical trial, the OraGrowtH210 Trial, a PK/PD trial, the OraGrowtH212 Trial, and a switch trial, the OraGrowtH213 Trial for the treatment of Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency (PGHD). If approved by the FDA, LUM-201 would provide an orally administered alternative to recombinant growth hormone injections that PGHD patients otherwise endure for many years of treatment. LUM-201 has received Orphan Drug Designation in both the US and EU. For more information, please visit https://lumos-pharma.com/.

Investor & Media Contact:

Lisa Miller
Lumos Pharma Investor Relations
512-792-5454
[email protected]

