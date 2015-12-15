Madison Alexander Public Relations Wins Two Awards for Excellence in Cybersecurity Public Relations

Madison Alexander Wins Most Innovative PR firm for Infosec Companies; a Cybersecurity Excellence Award winner for Best PR firm

TUSTIN, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ITsecurity—Madison Alexander Public Relations has announced two cybersecurity industry awards for excellence in public relations work on behalf of Infosec clients for 2022. The agency was named “Most Innovative PR Firm for Infosec Companies” from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic security magazine, and “Best PR Firm for Infosec Clients (10-49 employees)” from the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards after being nominated by a client earlier this year.

“We’re thrilled to receive one of the most prestigious and coveted cybersecurity awards in the world from Cyber Defense Magazine, during their 10th anniversary as an independent cybersecurity news and information provider. We knew the competition would be tough and with top judges who are leading infosec experts from around the globe, we couldn’t be more pleased,” said Dan Chmielewski, Principal of Madison Alexander PR.

“Madison Alexander Public Relations embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Madison Alexander PR also recently received the award for Cybersecurity PR Agency of the Year – NORTH AMERICA (between 10 to 49 employees) from the 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards honor individuals, products and companies that demonstrate excellence, innovation and leadership in information security. Madison Alexander PR is proud to announce its Gold Award for North American firms between 10 to 49 employees.

“I’ve worked with multiple PR firms in my 20+ years in security marketing, but none have come close to delivering the results and value of Dan’s team. Dan and his entire team are true security professionals and know everyone who is anyone in the industry,” said Willy Leichter, CMO, LogicHub. “Unlike many firms, they get immediate results without a lot of handholding, charge extremely reasonable fees, and always over-deliver. Save yourself a lot of headaches listening to over-the-top pitches from other PR firms and hire Madison Alexander – you won’t regret it.”

“My team is truly deserving of this recognition, and I am proud to accept these awards of their behalf,” said Dan Chmielewski, Principal, Madison Alexander PR. “We strive to put our clients first, and we operate with a high degree of integrity with cybersecurity influencers. Ethics matter as much as results do and I’m grateful for the clients we represent and the work our agency does on their behalf.”

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards honor individuals and companies that demonstrate excellence, innovation and leadership in information security. The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards are produced in partnership with the 300,000-member Information Security Community on LinkedIn and recognize the world’s best cybersecurity products, organizations and individuals.

To learn more, visit: http://cybersecurity-excellence-awards.com/

Founded in 2004, Madison Alexander PR is a boutique technology communications firm with a strong track record of success in public relations, analyst relations, marketing communications and social media. The firm works with clients from start-ups to publicly-traded firms in areas of B2B and B2C IT security, networking, enterprise software, clean/green tech, data storage, mobile technology, and Internet search technologies. The agency is headquartered in Tustin, CA with offices in Silicon Valley, Boston, and Florida.

MA PR has placed clients in every major industry trade journal and news web site in addition to major media outlets such as USA Today, BusinessWeek, Barron’s, TechCrunch, Mashable, NBC News, CBS News, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Fox Business News, CNBC, CNN, The Los Angeles Times, The Boston Globe and The Washington Post.

Madison Alexander is a founding member of the Code Red PR Network, a global network of public relations agencies specializing in Cybersecurity.

To learn more about Madison Alexander Public Relations, follow them on Twitter @MadAlexPR or go to: http://madisonalexanderpr.com/.

