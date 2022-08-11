Manatt Expands Data Strategy and Health IT Capabilities in Boston

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP, a multidisciplinary, integrated professional services firm, announced today that Cynthia Bero has joined its Boston office as a Manatt Health senior advisor. Bero joins Manatt from Mass General Brigham (MGB), where she spent over 20 years in senior information technology positions, most recently as Vice President of Information Systems. Bero’s experience leading advanced health information systems initiatives will add to Manatt Health’s extensive capabilities for academic medical centers (AMCs), providers, states and other health care organizations.

“As today’s marketplace becomes increasingly digital, we are excited to benefit from Cindy’s proven leadership experience, strengthening our information services strategy and digital health capabilities across the Firm and especially within health care,” said Donna L. Wilson, CEO and Managing Partner of Manatt. “Joining our growing Boston office, Cindy will deepen our ability to provide and operationalize innovative information technology and change management solutions that help our clients navigate the rapidly evolving health industry landscape.”

Bero will work to optimize the complex information systems operations of AMCs, health systems and state clients that Manatt Health serves while connecting them to innovation opportunities to leverage data analytics and digital health solutions.

“Cindy has an impressive background providing data-driven health care solutions that have improved medical care for individuals in Boston and the region,” said Manatt Health Leader Bill Bernstein. “Her work implementing nearly every aspect of health care technology during her tenure at MGB, in addition to her hands-on technical and leadership skills, make her an invaluable resource for our provider, AMC and state clients looking to advance their goals at the intersection of health and technology.”

Bero joins Manatt Health at a time when it is expanding the scope of its legal and consulting capabilities to include greater depth in implementing new care models that enhance access to care and the use of new technologies to diagnose, treat and monitor patients.

“The opportunity to work with Manatt Health’s interdisciplinary consulting, policy and legal team of outstanding health care professionals was a major driver in my decision to join the Firm,” said Bero. “Its reputation within health care spans almost every corner of the industry, so I’m thrilled to help expand its information services, analytics and data strategy work for some of the most innovative stakeholders across the country.”

Bero is just the latest addition to Manatt Health’s rapidly expanding roster of health care legal and business consulting professionals, which includes the recent arrivals of Zoe Barnard, Tara R. Straw, Rachel L. Sher, Dr. Christina Jenkins and Claudia Page.

Bero earned her M.P.H. from Columbia Mailman School of Public Health and her B.S. in biology from Trinity College, cum laude.

