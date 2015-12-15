Maranon Announces Additions to Portfolio and Capital Raise Team

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Maranon Capital, L.P. (“Maranon”) announced today the addition of Nathan Cattell, Matthew Doherty and Prachi Patel to the portfolio team and Jason Pisarski to the capital raise team.

As Portfolio Analysts, Nathan, Matthew and Prachi are responsible for portfolio management, valuation and reporting.

Nathan was previously a Senior Audit Associate with RSM. Nathan earned a B.S. in Accounting from the Farmer School of Business at Miami University.

Prior to joining Maranon, Matthew was a Commercial Banking Associate with CIBC. Matthew earned a dual B.S. degree in Finance and Information Systems with a Minor in Spanish from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Prior to joining Maranon, Prachi was a Credit Analyst with BMO Harris Financial Group. Prachi earned a B.S. in Finance from Marquette University.

Jason Pisarski joins Maranon’s capital raise team as a Marketing Associate. In this role, Jason will be responsible for client management and fundraising support across all of Maranon’s investment vehicles. Prior to joining Maranon, Jason worked at GCM Grosvenor. Jason earned a B.A. in Finance from the University of Missouri and a M.S. in Finance with distinction from the Kellstadt Graduate School of Business, DePaul University.

About Maranon Capital, L.P.

Maranon Capital, L.P. is an investment firm focused on private credit investments. Maranon’s competitive edge is its multi-product strategies that span the balance sheet with value-added financing and equity co-investments. Since 2007, Maranon has committed over $12 billion of capital. For more information about Maranon Capital, please visit www.maranoncapital.com.

