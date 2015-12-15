Mark Horenkamp Joins Academy Securities as Director of Fixed Income Sales

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Academy Securities, a registered broker-dealer, certified Disabled Veteran Business Enterprise (DVBE), and Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), today announced the addition of Mark Horenkamp as Director of Fixed Income Sales.

Mark Horenkamp is a seasoned wall street sales professional with over 20 years of experience in the financial services industry, as well as a military veteran. Mr. Horenkamp started his financial career at A.G. Edwards as an associate on the municipal bond desk. Subsequently, Mr. Horenkamp spent 18 years at Citigroup as a Director in the securitized product sales team for the Midwest region.

“We are honored to have such a highly respected industry professional join the Academy team,” stated Academy’s Chairman and CEO Chance Mims, “Mark’s experience and long-standing relationships will be vital to the continued growth of Academy’s fixed income offering.”

Mr. Horenkamp commented on joining Academy Securities: “I am thrilled and honored to be joining the Academy Securities Team. I look forward to joining the Firm in their mission of supporting military veterans while also helping to continue to build out their presence in the securitized products space.”

Mr. Horenkamp is a graduate of Vanderbilt University, where he was a member of the NROTC program. He served for four years in the United States Navy as a Surface Warfare Officer. Mr. Horenkamp holds an MBA from Washington University.

“To get someone with Mark’s pedigree and institutional relationships is a real testament to the strength of the Academy Securities sales and trading platform,” said Phil McConkey, President of Academy Securities, “Mark is not only a Veteran, but an outstanding Wall Street professional that will help us grow our business, especially in the Midwest.”

About Academy Securities

Academy Securities is a preeminent disabled veteran owned investment bank with strength in capital markets, public finance, fixed income, and equity trading. Leadership and staff have had intensive military training prior to entering and gaining in-depth financial services experience in global capital markets. We are mission driven with a high ethical code, a solid sense of accountability and strive for excellence in the pursuit of our clients’ success. Academy is our nation’s first post-9/11 disabled veteran owned investment bank and is certified as a DVBE, SDVOSB, and MBE. The firm has a strong top and middle tier client base served by a national platform with offices in New York, Chicago, San Diego, Los Angeles, Chapel Hill, Louisville, Austin, Dallas, and Sacramento. Information about Academy Securities is available at www.academysecurities.com.

Contacts

Academy Securities



Michael Boyd, 646-736-3995



Chief Compliance Officer



[email protected]