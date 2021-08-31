Medscape Interview Highlights MediPines AGM100’s 99% Accuracy for Emergency Room Oxygen Therapy Decisions in COVID-19 Patients

YORBA LINDA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#COVID–In a video interview on “Hot Topics in Emergency Medicine” posted by Medscape, a group of emergency medicine experts and respiratory physiology thought leaders discussed a new non-invasive measurement; Oxygen Deficit, obtained from the MediPines AGM100, which demonstrated 99% clinical accuracy for supplemental oxygen therapy decisions.

The interview was moderated by Robert D. Glatter, MD (emergency medicine physician), and featured John B. West, MD, PhD (emeritus professor of medicine and physiology at UCSD School of Medicine) and W. Cameron McGuire, MD, MPH (pulmonary critical care physician and instructor at UCSD School of Medicine), as they discussed data from their recent study presented at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) International Conference 2022. The study demonstrated that Oxygen Deficit, which is a measurement of respiratory impairment, had very high predictability in two areas: 1) determining a patient’s need for supplemental oxygen and 2) guidance of hospital admission decisions.

Dr. McGuire stated that the predictive power of the Oxygen Deficit (OD) measurement was very high, sharing that “…an oxygen deficit of 40 (mmHg) or above predicted a need for supplemental oxygen at some point during that hospital course with, essentially, 99% accuracy.” This discovery comes at a time when appropriate and accurate administration of oxygen therapy is crucial with the COVID-infected population.

Dr. Glatter described what he viewed as one of the biggest challenges: “Obviously, silent hypoxemia or occult hypoxemia is a real issue, especially in patients with COVID-19. This is applicable with that patient population but also in other patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, people with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), and other types of lung pathology.”

“I personally think (the technology) has a tremendous future because it is very simple to use,” said Dr. West. “It is very simple for the patient. There’s no arterial puncture. I can remember vividly our problems with arterial puncture during my (time) as a physician. It has the advantage of looking both at the blood side and the gas side.”

The MediPines AGM100 is the world’s first and only medical device which delivers Oxygen Deficit and as a result has been growing in usage for COVID-19 and other cardiopulmonary patients. Healthcare providers are seeking a reliable, discriminative tool during times of surging respiratory patients and medical staff shortages.

“We are delighted to see our innovation providing useful clinical measurements in emergency medicine in times of great need” said MediPines CEO, Steve Lee. “Furthermore, our proprietary technology continues to prove its powerful effectiveness and practical value in helping clinicians manage patients to better outcomes in emergency departments and throughout the continuum of patient care.”

The video and transcript of the discussion can be viewed in full here: https://www.medscape.com/viewarticle/976325?src=soc_tw_share#vp_1

About MediPines

MediPines is a market leader in non-invasive pulmonary gas exchange technology. The company mission is to advance respiratory medicine by providing physiology-based respiratory devices that enhance clinical effectiveness and achieve better patient outcomes. The MediPines AGM100 is an FDA-cleared, advanced pulmonary gas exchange technology that exclusively provides Oxygen Deficit, a surrogate for the alveolar to arterial oxygen difference (AaDO2), as well as blood oxygen level (gPaO 2 ), PETCO 2 , and other sensitive measurements of pulmonary gas exchange. Designated by the World Health Organization (WHO) as an innovative and commercially available health technology for global priority diseases in its 2021 edition of the WHO Compendium of Innovative Health Technologies. Learn more at medipines.com.

Contacts

Paul Williams, 310-569-0023, [email protected]