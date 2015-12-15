Melissa Partners with ID-Pal to Launch Melissa ID for Seamless Contact Verification in Real-time

New app runs safe, secure background checks in parallel with data entry, strengthening identity verification efforts and the customer experience

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif., Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Melissa, a leading provider of global data quality and address management solutions, today announced its partnership with ID-Pal, a global identity verification provider. Collaboration between the two companies has resulted in Melissa ID, a unique, fully-customizable, out-of-the-box SaaS solution using a multi-layered approach that includes biometrics, facial matching, liveness testing, address verification, and document checks for automated identity verification. Backed by Melissa’s 35+ years in address standardization, correction, and verification, this new app offers coverage of over 6000 identification documents across 200 countries and jurisdictions. Melissa ID is ideal for all types of businesses charged with reducing costs associated with customer acquisition, operations, fulfillment, and fraud.

Identity verification has become essential across a wide spectrum of industries, including banking, retail, insurance, healthcare, government services, and more. The new Melissa ID app leverages the ID-Pal platform engine and Melissa’s own slate of data quality and address management tools to empower businesses to validate global customer identities in real-time as personal data is entered in systems such as onboarding and finance applications.

“With identity scams on the rise, companies are vulnerable like never before. Financial crime and the growing cost of regulatory compliance are of particular concern to those conducting business online,” comments Colum Lyons, founder and CEO, ID-Pal. “Our solution leverages industry-leading biometric, documents and database checks for greater accuracy in correctly classifying a document. This, combined with Melissa’s expertise in contact data quality, gives e-commerce organizations using Melissa ID a distinct advantage in combatting financial crime and meeting mandates for safe transactions.”

“Through our alliance with ID-Pal, we have created an app that helps businesses verify the identities of their customers easily, securely, and conveniently,” said Ray Melissa, president, Melissa. “Melissa ID’s multifaceted identity verification capabilities include ID card and document authentication, biometrics, and liveness confirmation. The app’s intuitive interface streamlines customer onboarding and customer due diligence processes so companies can confidently abide by complex regulations and combat costly fraud in the process.”

To learn more about this partnership, Melissa ID, and other Melissa products and services, visit www.melissa.com or call 1-800-MELISSA.

About ID-Pal

ID-Pal is an award-winning ISO 27001 certified identity verification solution that enables businesses to verify identities and addresses in real-time. Offering a unique blend of industry-leading biometric, document and database checks to streamline AML and KYC in one GDPR compliant solution, it is available out-of-the-box, as an API/SDK and as a Salesforce AppExchange integration. Headquartered in Dublin and backed by Enterprise Ireland, ID-Pal offers global identity verification coverage of more than 6000 identity documents and 200 verified address data sources to enterprise clients and SMEs across 200 countries and jurisdictions. ID-Pal is the winner of Best Customer Facing Experience in the 2021 PAY360 Awards and the IT & Fintech Irish Times Innovation Award in 2022. For more information visit: www.id-pal.com

About Melissa

Since 1985, Melissa has specialized in global intelligence solutions to help organizations unlock accurate data for a more compelling customer view. More than 10,000 clients worldwide in arenas such as retail, education, healthcare, insurance, finance, and government, rely on Melissa for full spectrum data quality and ID verification software, including data matching, validation, and enhancement services to gain critical insight and drive meaningful customer relationships. For more information or free product trials, visit www.Melissa.com or call 1-800-MELISSA (635-4772).

