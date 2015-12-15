Mesoblast Reports Financial Results and Operational Highlights for Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2022

At June 30, 2022, cash-on-hand was US$60.4 million with pro-forma US$105.5 million after raising gross proceeds of US$45 million via a private placement in August, 2022

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mesoblast Limited (Nasdaq:MESO; ASX:MSB), global leader in allogeneic cellular medicines for inflammatory diseases, today reported financial results and operational highlights for the period ended June 30, 2022 and provided an update on upcoming milestones.

“I am pleased to report that calendar year 2022 is shaping up to be a transformational year for the Company,” said Dr Silviu Itescu, Chief Executive of Mesoblast. “We are working towards the planned resubmission of the Biologics License Application (BLA) this quarter for remestemcel-L in children with steroid-refractory acute graft versus host disease (SR-aGVHD) and believe we have addressed the issues that were raised in the Complete Response Letter from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA). Specifically, we have validated our key potency assay which has been in place throughout the extensive development phase of remestemcel-L and which reflects the mechanism of action by which remestemcel-L treatment results in a remarkable survival benefit in the most severely compromised children with SR-aGVHD.”

“There continues to be no approved therapy in the US for SR-aGVHD in children under twelve with and we believe remestemcel-L can fill this significant unmet need as well as the continued need for treatments that deliver improved survival in adults with the most severe form of this disease,” Dr. Itescu continued. “Royalty income from sales of our licensee’s product TEMCELL® HS Inj.1 in Japan increased 36% on the comparative year on a constant currency basis to almost US$10 million. This shows the continued growth in physician adoption of mesenchymal stromal cell therapy for this devastating disease and provides clear line of sight on the potential for remestemcel-L in the US market which we estimate to be up to ten times larger and in which we intend to market directly with our own targeted sales force.”

Dr. Itescu commented further: “Our immunoselected next generation product, rexlemestrocel-L, is also at a pivotal stage in its development for patients with severe inflammation at high risk for death or other major adverse cardiac events (MACE) from chronic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF), and in patients with unremitting chronic low back pain from degenerative disc disease (CLBP). We have seen that rexlemestrocel-L improves left ventricular systolic function and subsequently reduces MACE events across high-risk HFrEF populations. Consequently, we plan to meet next quarter with FDA under our existing RMAT designation re a potential marketing approval pathway for rexlemestrocel-L in high-risk patients with HFrEF and inflammation.”

“We are also pleased to have gained alignment with the FDA on the appropriate pivotal Phase 3 study in patients with CLBP which seeks to replicate the significant reduction in pain seen at 12 and 24 months in our first Phase 3 trial. Our Key Opinion Leader (KOL) event in June 2022 highlighted the urgent need for new treatment options in patients with CLBP, and we intend to have clearance from the FDA by year-end 2022 to commence the pivotal trial.”

NEAR-TERM MILESTONES

Remestemcel-L

Mesoblast and Vanderbilt University Medical Center, which coordinates a clinical trial network at over 40 sites across the US focused on ARDS, to jointly develop a trial protocol to confirm the previously observed reduction in mortality in COVID-19 ARDS patients under age 65

Rexlemestrocel-L

PIPELINE UPDATE

Remestemcel-L

Steroid-refractory acute graft versus host disease:

BLA resubmission to FDA expected by the end of Q3 CY2022

FDA has indicated that Mesoblast’s approach to address the outstanding CMC items is reasonable

Mesoblast has optimized a potency assay that was in place at the time of the 54-patient Phase 3 trial in children with SR-aGVHD

Mesoblast has now generated data from the expanded access program (EAP 275) of 241 children which confirm the ability of the in-vitro potency assay to measure product activity relevant to survival outcomes

Development and validation work on the potency assay completed, key to the BLA resubmission

Mock inspection affirmed BLA-submission readiness at manufacturing site

Acute respiratory distress syndrome:

Mesoblast is working under a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Vanderbilt University Medical Center, which coordinates and works closely with a clinical trial network of investigators at over 40 sites across the US focused on studying ARDS and other critical illnesses

The MOU may lead to a collaboration on the design and execution of a second COVID-19 trial for remestemcel-L, including jointly developing a trial protocol to confirm the observed reduction in mortality in COVID-19 ARDS patients under 65 years of age in the earlier study

We plan to provide an update on this potential collaboration by year-end CY2022

Inflammatory bowel disease:

An investigator-initiated randomized, controlled study of remestemcel-L by direct endoscopic delivery to areas of inflammation is underway in patients with medically refractory ulcerative colitis or Crohn’s colitis

The first 12-patient cohort in this study showed rapid mucosal healing and disease remission compared to placebo in refractory patients at high risk of progression to surgery

Rexlemestrocel-L

Chronic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) in NYHA class II/III patients through to end-stage III/IV patients with a left ventricular assist device (LVAD):

Recent data from Phase 3 trial of 565 patients with HFrEF showed a single intervention with rexlemestrocel-L improves left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) at 12 months, preceding long-term reduction in major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE)

LVEF improvement at 12 months may be an appropriate early surrogate endpoint for long term reduction in MACE

Mesoblast now intends to meet with FDA next quarter under its existing RMAT designation to discuss data and the evidence of a common mechanism of action (MOA) across the broader HFrEF spectrum, including LVAD patients

Chronic low back pain associated with degenerative disc disease:

Mesoblast gained alignment with the FDA on key metrics for pivotal Phase 3 study in patients with CLBP which seeks to replicate the significant reduction in pain seen at 12 and 24 months in first Phase 3 trial

Pivotal trial will have as primary endpoint 12-month reduction in pain

The Company plans to have clearance from the FDA by the year-end 2022 to commence the pivotal trial

FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 (FY2022)

Cash: As of June 30, 2022, cash was US$60.4 million, with pro-forma US$105.5 million after raising gross proceeds of US$45 million via a private placement in August 2022. In addition, the Company has access to up to an additional US$40 million available to be drawn down from existing financing facilities, subject to certain milestones.

As of June 30, 2022, cash was US$60.4 million, with pro-forma US$105.5 million after raising gross proceeds of US$45 million via a private placement in August 2022. In addition, the Company has access to up to an additional US$40 million available to be drawn down from existing financing facilities, subject to certain milestones. Total Revenue increased 37% to US$10.2 million for FY2022 compared to US$7.5 million for FY2021. The increase of US$2.7 million was due to growth in royalties and US$1.2 million of milestone revenue from Takeda after it received approval to manufacture and market Alofisel® (darvadstrocel) in Japan for perianal fistulas in Crohn’s Disease. Royalties from sales of TEMCELL® HS Inj.1 sold in Japan by our licensee in FY2022, were US$8.7 million and US$9.8 million on a constant currency2 basis, an increase of 21% and 36% respectively versus FY2021, predominantly due to increased volume of product sold.

Net cash usage for operating activities for the 12 months ended June 2022 was US$65.8 million, a reduction of 35% relative to the comparative 12 months.

for operating activities for the 12 months ended June 2022 was US$65.8 million, a reduction of 35% relative to the comparative 12 months. Research & Development expenses reduced by US$20.2 million (38%), down to US$32.8 million for FY2022 compared to US$53.0 million for FY2021 as clinical trial activities for our COVID-19 ARDS, CLBP and CHF product candidates reduced given clinical trial recruitment and data analysis is now complete.

reduced by US$20.2 million (38%), down to US$32.8 million for FY2022 compared to US$53.0 million for FY2021 as clinical trial activities for our COVID-19 ARDS, CLBP and CHF product candidates reduced given clinical trial recruitment and data analysis is now complete. Manufacturing expenses reduced by US$2.0 million (6%), down to US$30.8 million for FY2022 compared to US$32.7 million for FY2021. During the year we continued to build our pre-launch inventory levels of remestemcel-L to support the potential commercial launch for SR-aGVHD. We expect to recognize the US$28.9 million balance of remestemcel-L pre-launch inventory, and the balance of any further production completed at that time, on our balance sheet if we receive FDA approval.

Management and Administration expenses reduced by US$3.7 million (12%), down to US$27.2 million for FY2022 compared to US$30.9 million for FY2021 primarily due to a reduction in employee compensation costs.

reduced by US$3.7 million (12%), down to US$27.2 million for FY2022 compared to US$30.9 million for FY2021 primarily due to a reduction in employee compensation costs. Remeasurement of Contingent Consideration reduced to a gain of US$0.9 million in FY2022 compared to a gain of US$18.7 million for FY2021 as a result of revaluing future third party payments.

reduced to a gain of US$0.9 million in FY2022 compared to a gain of US$18.7 million for FY2021 as a result of revaluing future third party payments. Fair value movement of warrants: We recognized a gain of US$5.9 million in FY2022 compared to Nil in FY2021.

We recognized a gain of US$5.9 million in FY2022 compared to Nil in FY2021. Finance Costs for borrowing arrangements with our lenders, currently Oaktree and NovaQuest, were US$17.3 million (actual cash interest paid US$6.1 million) for FY2022, compared to US$10.7 million (actual cash interest paid US$5.9 million) for FY2021. The increase in reported Finance Costs was primarily due to the recognition of a non-cash gain on revaluation of our borrowings in the comparative year due to a reduction in expected value of future repayments.

Loss after tax for FY2022 was US$91.3 million compared to US$98.8 million for FY2021. The net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was 14.08 US cents per share for FY2022, compared with 16.33 US cents per share for FY2021.

Forward-Looking Statements

Release authorized by the Chief Executive.

Consolidated Income Statement

Year Ended June 30, (in U.S. dollars, in thousands, except per share amount) 2022 2021 Revenue 10,214 7,456 Research & development (32,815 ) (53,012 ) Manufacturing commercialization (30,757 ) (32,719 ) Management and administration (27,210 ) (30,867 ) Fair value remeasurement of contingent consideration 913 18,687 Fair value remeasurement of warrant liability 5,896 — Other operating income and expenses (539 ) 1,539 Finance costs (17,288 ) (10,714 ) Loss before income tax (91,586 ) (99,630 ) Income tax benefit/(expense) 239 819 Loss attributable to the owners of Mesoblast Limited (91,347 ) (98,811 ) Losses per share from continuing operations attributable to the ordinary equity holders of the Group: Cents Cents Basic – losses per share (14.08 ) (16.33 ) Diluted – losses per share (14.08 ) (16.33 )



Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

Year Ended June 30, (in U.S. dollars, in thousands) 2022 2021 Loss for the period (91,347 ) (98,811 ) Other comprehensive (loss)/income Items that may be reclassified to profit and loss Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations 91 (1,524 ) Items that will not be reclassified to profit and loss Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income (322 ) 209 Other comprehensive (loss)/income for the period, net of tax (231 ) (1,315 ) Total comprehensive losses attributable to the owners of Mesoblast Limited (91,578 ) (100,126 )

Consolidated Balance Sheet

As of June 30, (in U.S. dollars, in thousands) 2022 2021 Assets Current Assets Cash & cash equivalents 60,447 136,881 Trade & other receivables 4,403 4,842 Prepayments 4,987 6,504 Total Current Assets 69,837 148,227 Non-Current Assets Property, plant and equipment 2,045 3,021 Right-of-use assets 7,920 9,119 Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 1,758 2,080 Other non-current assets 1,930 1,724 Intangible assets 578,652 580,546 Total Non-Current Assets 592,305 596,490 Total Assets 662,142 744,717 Liabilities Current Liabilities Trade and other payables 23,079 19,598 Provisions 17,906 18,710 Borrowings 5,017 53,200 Lease liabilities 3,186 2,765 Warrant liability 2,185 — Total Current Liabilities 51,373 94,273 Non-Current Liabilities Provisions 12,523 17,017 Borrowings 91,617 41,045 Lease liabilities 7,085 8,485 Deferred consideration 2,500 2,500 Total Non-Current Liabilities 113,725 69,047 Total Liabilities 165,098 163,320 Net Assets 497,044 581,397 Equity Issued Capital 1,165,309 1,163,153 Reserves 70,651 65,813 (Accumulated losses)/retained earnings (738,916 ) (647,569 ) Total Equity 497,044 581,397

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows