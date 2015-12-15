Metashooter: World’s First Decentralized Blockchain-Based P2E Hunting Metaverse Gets Listed on Bitget

Vilnius, Lithuania–(Newsfile Corp. – August 16, 2022) – Metashooter, the pioneer decentralized blockchain-based play-to-earn (P2E) hunting metaverse, a platform for millions of gaming enthusiasts, is pleased to announce its listing on Bitget, with trading starting on 16th August, 12 PM UTC.

In the virtual world, hunters can take advantage of the several monetization opportunities on offer to increase their earnings while embarking on challenging and richly rewarding hunting adventures.

According to the team, users can engage in several hunting expeditions and discover rare weapons or make custom-made equipment in the MetaShooter marketplace to revolutionize hunting and give hunters a memorable experience in the breathtaking hunting environment.

Hunters aren’t restricted to a gaming environment that may make hunting unexciting. Rather, they have the luxury of hunting on a vast metaverse where they can explore stunning environments, roam and hunt freely, and enjoy all the attractive visuals that makes hunting not only exciting but also rewarding.

Bitget Listing

As a part of its efforts to give the metaverse better publicity and make the virtual hunting world more appealing to passionate hunters and gamers, the MetaShooter team is pleased to announce the listing of its project on Bitget, a digital asset trading platform that charges the lowest transaction fee in the Cryptocurrency world.

The listing was done after a voting session in favour of the project. The Cryptocurrency community was encouraged to support the project’s listing on Bitget and earn some MHUNT token airdrops for their support.

The team offered a reward pool of 540,000 MHUNT to voters if the project scales through after a voting period between August 15, 10 AM and August 16, 10 AM.

After an impressive voting session, MetaShooter went through and was subsequently listed on the affordable digital asset trading platform.

