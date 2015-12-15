Metropolitan Issues Statement on Newsom Administration Water Initiatives to Counter Aridification

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Adel Hagekhalil, general manager of the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, and Gloria D. Gray, chairwoman of Metropolitan’s Board of Directors, issue the following statement on initiatives advanced by Governor Newsom and the California Natural Resources Agency to counter water impacts caused by California’s warming climate:

General Manager Hagekhalil:

“The climate crisis is reducing every water source that California has traditionally relied upon while increasing the need for water to sustain our crops and landscapes. Climate change is accelerating aridification in California and demands urgent actions to adapt. We appreciate the administration’s support for new supplies and infrastructure projects such as Pure Water Southern California. We will be working hand in hand with the Governor’s office and water agencies across the state, the southwest and Metropolitan’s service area to develop new supplies and infrastructure that will provide resilience to protect our health, economy and environment with no one left behind.”

Chairwoman Gray:

“The availability of our water supplies in California is permanently changing as a result of the warming and drying of our climate. Managing supplies from one drought to the next is no longer a sustainable response. Water managers understand this reality. We need to build the public’s understanding of it, so together we can continue making investments in conservation and local supplies that will sustain our communities into the future.”

The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California is a state-established cooperative that, along with its 26 cities and retail suppliers, provides water for 19 million people in six counties. The district imports water from the Colorado River and Northern California to supplement local supplies, and helps its members to develop increased water conservation, recycling, storage and other resource-management programs.

Contacts

Rebecca Kimitch, (213) 217-6450; (202) 821-5253, mobile; [email protected]

Maritza Fairfield, (213) 217-6853; (909) 816-7722, mobile; [email protected]