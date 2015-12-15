Milken Institute Auctions off All-Electric, Limited Edition Fisker Ocean ONE For $170,000

Milken Institute auctioned off a limited edition Fisker Ocean ONE all-electric SUV with proceeds benefitting the Prostate Cancer Foundation

The world’s most sustainable vehicle made its New York debut at the four-day 2022 Hamptons Dialogues

Fisker remains on track for a November 17, 2022, start of production of the Fisker Ocean SUV

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EVs–Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) (“Fisker”) – passionate creator of the world’s most sustainable electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions – participated in the 8th annual Milken Institute Hamptons Dialogues, where the bi-partisan thinktank auctioned off a limited edition Fisker Ocean ONE for $170,000 in less than five minutes of lively bidding among the over 150 participants, with proceeds benefitting the Prostate Cancer Foundation.





“It was an honor participating in the Milken Institute 2022 Hamptons Dialogues and bringing the world’s most sustainable vehicle to New York,” Fisker Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker said. “We’re thrilled the auction went so well for the Prostate Cancer Foundation.”

The Milken Institute Hamptons Dialogues features four thought-provoking days of discussion and learning among the brightest minds and most influential people in finance, medicine, technology, politics, and beyond. The Prostate Cancer Foundation is the world’s leading philanthropic organization dedicated to researching and eradicating prostate cancer.

The limited edition five-passenger, all-electric Fisker Ocean ONE features signature cues available only on the first 5,000 vehicles, along with 350 miles1 of range on a single charge, with dual-motor, all-wheel-drive, three driving modes, a 17.1″ rotating screen featuring gaming in HMI, SolarSky roof, California Mode, Smart Traction, and many first-to-market safety features, including the world’s first digital radar, all for $68,9992.

In July 2022, the Fisker Ocean ONE sold out in 30 days, each secured by a $5,0003 deposit representing $350 million in potential revenue for Fisker once all the vehicles are delivered. Fisker is on schedule to start production of the all-electric SUV on November 17, 2022, with the first deliveries on track before the end of the year.

1 Based on Fisker simulations. Actual results vary with conditions such as external environment and vehicle use. Official EPA and WLTP ratings are forthcoming

2 Pricing shown is for the continental US and excludes delivery, finance, and government charges. Maintenance is not included. Pricing depends upon specifications and options chosen by customers as they configure the actual vehicle closer to production. Pricing does not include various state and federal incentives and benefits which may be available.

3 Or local currency equivalent

