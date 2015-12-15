Mirantis Partners with Nuaware to Help Reduce Kubernetes Complexity with Users Worldwide

Nuaware extends Mirantis reach for customers of new Lens Pro delivering features for enterprises

CAMPBELL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Nuaware—Mirantis, freeing developers to create their most valuable code, today announced it is partnering with Nuaware to deliver Lens, the Kubernetes platform.

Part of specialist cybersecurity services group Exclusive Networks, Nuaware is a hyper-growth, born-in-the-cloud distributor at the leading-edge of cloud, DevSecOps, and cloud-native application development, offering advanced cloud-native services, security expertise, and support to channel partners worldwide.

Mirantis recently launched Lens Pro with features for enterprise users that simplify the developer experience working with Kubernetes – adding on-demand live support, easy setup for container image scanning and vulnerability reporting, and a built-in local Kubernetes cluster. Lens Pro is a significant opportunity for channel partners to realize recurring revenues through subscription-based packaging and pricing.

“Nuaware can help us extend our reach to new users in every corner of the world,” said Miska Kaipiainen, vice president of product engineering, Mirantis. “Just last week, we introduced Lens Pro with additional features for enterprise users that build on the enormous popularity of our open source version of Lens.”

Lens eliminates Kubernetes complexity, thereby enabling mainstream developer adoption. Lens empowers users to easily manage, develop, debug, monitor, and troubleshoot their workloads across multiple clusters in real-time, and supports any certified Kubernetes distribution, on any infrastructure. The Lens desktop application has an intuitive graphical user interface and works with Linux, macOS, and Windows operating systems.

“Lens Pro is a welcome addition to our portfolio of market-leading technologies for our worldwide network of customers and partners,” said Luke Hasty, managing director, Nuaware. “This represents the global expansion of our partnership between Nuaware and Mirantis.”

A desktop application, Lens lowers the barrier of entry for those just getting started with Kubernetes and radically improves productivity for people with more experience. Lens has grown to more than 650,000 users of its open source version and more than 18,500 stars on GitHub. Lens is the most popular integrated development environment (IDE) for Kubernetes.

To learn more, go here and read this blog post.

About Mirantis

Mirantis helps organizations ship code faster on public and private clouds, making developers’ lives easier by removing the stress of managing infrastructure. Providing a ZeroOps approach to managing and operating of easily managed Kubernetes and cloud environments, all based on open source. Mirantis provides one cohesive cloud experience for complete app and DevOps portability, a single pane of glass, and automated full-stack lifecycle management with continuous updates. The company provides a public cloud experience on any infrastructure, from the data center to the edge.

Mirantis serves many of the world’s leading enterprises, including Adobe, DocuSign, Liberty Mutual, Nationwide Insurance, PayPal, Reliance Jio, Splunk, and STC. Learn more at www.mirantis.com.

About Nuaware

Nuaware is a specialist Dev/Sec/Ops, Cloud, and Cloud Native technologies distributor enabling customers and business partners in their cloud native journeys by providing high-value services to build, secure and operate their technology stack. The company’s extensive knowledge of this highly-technical market in conjunction with being an Exclusive Network Company – a global trusted cybersecurity specialist for digital infrastructure – provides a global reach and ability to service customers in over 150 countries across five continents. For more information visit www.nuaware.com

About Exclusive

Exclusive Networks is a global trusted cybersecurity specialist for digital infrastructure helping to drive the transition to a totally trusted digital future for all people and organizations. Its distinctive approach to distribution gives partners more opportunity and more customer relevance by equipping them to capitalize on rapidly-evolving technologies and transformative business models.

The Exclusive Networks story is a global one with a services-first ideology at its core, harnessing innovation and disruption to deliver partner value. With offices in 40 countries and the ability to service customers in over 150 countries across five continents, Exclusive Networks has a unique ‘local sale, global scale’ model, combining the extreme focus and value of local independents with the scale and service delivery of a single worldwide distribution powerhouse. More at www.exclusive-networks.com

Contacts

Joseph Eckert for Mirantis



[email protected]