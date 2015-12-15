Mitsubishi Power’s Emerald Storage Solutions to Help SDG&E Power Critical Public Services

180 Megawatt-hour Microgrid Storage Will Provide Emergency Backup and Increase Capacity

LAKE MARY, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BESS–San Diego Gas & Electric Company (SDG&E), a regulated investor-owned utility providing energy service to 3.7 million people, ordered Mitsubishi Power’s Emerald storage solutions for four utility-scale battery energy storage system (BESS) projects totaling 39 megawatts (MW) / 180 megawatt hours (MWh). The Elliot, Clairemont, Paradise, and Boulevard microgrid BESS projects will connect to existing infrastructure in the San Diego region to provide reliable capacity and strengthen grid resiliency amid high energy demands on hot summer days and peak evening hours.





The Emerald storage solutions include the Emerald Integrated Plant Controller, which is an Energy Management System (EMS) and Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system with real-time BESS operation and a monitoring/supervisory control platform. These control features will help ensure that critical public service facilities including fire, medical, emergency management, and police are powered during peak demand and unexpected outages.

“We live in a time when growing threats from climate change and extreme heat waves can increasingly impact grid reliability,” said SDG&E Director of Advanced Clean Technology Fernando Valero. “By expanding our energy storage portfolio, we are helping our region and critical community facilities become more resilient.”

The microgrid BESS projects, approved by the California Public Utilities Commission on June 23, are slated to be online in mid-2023.

Tom Cornell, Senior Vice President, Energy Storage Solutions, Mitsubishi Power Americas, said, “SDG&E was an early adopter of battery energy storage in the western United States, and it continues to be a leader in deploying energy storage to serve its customers. We’re excited to make an impact with SDG&E on these four microgrid projects in addition to the Pala-Gomez Creek energy storage project announced earlier this year.”

In May 2022, Mitsubishi Power was awarded cybersecurity certification IEC 62443 ML2 for the Security Development Lifecycle Process (SDL), which validates that all products developed for its Emerald storage solutions, including hardware control technology, follow rigorous policy and processes aligned to industry best practices.

Mitsubishi Power will support its Emerald storage solutions for SDG&E with a 10-year Long-Term Service Agreement.

About Mitsubishi Power Americas, Inc.

Mitsubishi Power Americas, Inc. (Mitsubishi Power) headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida, employs more than 2,300 power generation, energy storage, and digital solutions experts and professionals. Our employees are focused on empowering customers to affordably and reliably combat climate change while also advancing human prosperity throughout North, Central, and South America. Mitsubishi Power’s power generation solutions include gas, steam, and aero-derivative turbines; power trains and power islands; geothermal systems; PV solar project development; environmental controls; and services. Energy storage solutions include green hydrogen, battery energy storage systems, and services. Mitsubishi Power also offers intelligent solutions that use artificial intelligence to enable autonomous operation of power plants. Mitsubishi Power is a power solutions brand of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI). Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, MHI is one of the world’s leading heavy machinery manufacturers with engineering and manufacturing businesses spanning energy, infrastructure, transport, aerospace, and defense. For more information, visit the Mitsubishi Power Americas website and follow us on LinkedIn.

