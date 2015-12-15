Monroe Capital Hires Amanda Tallman as Vice President on Direct Originations Team

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe”) today announced Amanda Tallman has joined the firm as Vice President, Direct Originations. Amanda will be responsible for originating transactions direct to non-sponsored and family-owned businesses. She will be based in the firm’s Chicago office.

Prior to Monroe, Amanda was a Vice President at PNC Bank for nearly 10 years. While at PNC, she assisted middle market privately held businesses and their owners navigate various transformational events through a variety of financing solutions.

“We are very excited to add Amanda to the Monroe Capital originations team,” said Tom Aronson, Vice Chairman & Head of Originations of Monroe Capital. “Amanda has an accomplished commercial banking career providing financing solutions to privately held middle-market companies. She will help us to expand our direct outreach to business owners and our many commercial banking finance partners.”

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe”) is a premier boutique asset management firm specializing in private credit markets across various strategies, including direct lending, asset-based lending, specialty finance, opportunistic and structured credit, and equity. Since 2004, the firm has been successfully providing capital solutions to clients in the U.S. and Canada. Monroe prides itself on being a value-added and user-friendly partner to business owners, management, and both private equity and independent sponsors. Monroe’s platform offers a wide variety of investment products for both institutional and high net worth investors with a focus on generating high quality “alpha” returns irrespective of business or economic cycles. The firm is headquartered in Chicago and maintains offices in Atlanta, Boston, Los Angeles, Miami, Naples, New York, San Francisco, and Seoul.

Monroe has been recognized by both its peers and investors with various awards including Global M&A Network as the 2022 Small Mid-Markets Lender of the Year, Americas; Private Debt Investor as the 2021 Senior Lender of the Year, 2021 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Year, Americas; Creditflux as the 2021 Best U.S. Direct Lending Fund; and Pension Bridge as the 2020 Private Credit Strategy of the Year. For more information, please visit www.monroecap.com.

