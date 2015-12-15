My Houston Surgeons Announces Plans to Launch Their Second Full Service Location Soon

Houston, Texas–(Newsfile Corp. – August 11, 2022) – Renowned medical group practice for cosmetic, reconstructive & sinus surgery, My Houston Surgeons announces their plans to open their second full service location shortly. The launch is presently scheduled in March 2023 in North Houston. The new building would be in the heart of the Woodlands Medical Center with their full services available on the top floor in a 10,000 Sq. ft. clinic.

Dr. Rukmini “Vinaya” Rednam

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8939/133077_a9225713b4831b43_001full.jpg

A distinguished plastic surgeon and integral part of My Houston Surgeons, Dr. Rukmini “Vinaya” Rednam shared details of the location during a recent conference. She informed that the clinic will be opening a 5000 sq. ft. medical spa on the first floor where aesthetician services, laser, injectable, lymphatic massage, IV drip therapy, etc. will be provided. They also intend to make a spacious operating room along with a beautiful overnight recovery suite.

The group practice, currently, offers a range of advanced medical services, including rhinoplasty, body contouring, face and neck lift, blepharoplasty, brachioplasty, headache surgery, hair restoration, skin cancer & MOHS reconstruction, septoplasty, sinus tumors, etc.

Dr. Rukmini Rednam further added, ” We have long-term high satisfaction rates with our patients by adopting an innovative approach to plastic surgery. Understanding that our patients are real people and are so much more than just their desired surgical procedures. We always look to treat our patients as a whole rather than any one part of them.”

My Houston Surgeons aims to implement medically-proven methods and the most advanced technologies for providing customized treatments. The new building will, therefore, be equipped with the latest medical equipment. The clinic and medical spa will provide the newest laser and injectable technology for minimally invasive treatments for skin and facial rejuvenation.

The surgeon shared, “Some procedures are truly life-changing. Those demand both physical and emotional assistance for successful recovery. In our practice, we strive to provide excellent results along with comprehensive support.”

About My Houston Surgeons

My Houston Surgeons is a prominent medical group practice based in Houston and The Woodlands, Texas. It is comprised of an exceptional team of board-certified surgeons, including Dr. Rukmini Rednam, Dr. Sean Boutros, Dr. Sanaz Harirchian, Dr. Scott Reis, Dr. Erika Sato, Dr. Arjuna Kuperan, and Dr. Joseph Baylan. And our newest board eligible surgeon, Dr. Berry Fairchild. The group has treated patients from the 7 continents and 45 countries with their state-of-the-art treatments. They perform procedures for body, face, breast, hair and sinus.

Media Contact

My Houston Surgeons

Phone : (713) 791-0700

[email protected]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/133077