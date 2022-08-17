NetApp Teams with VMware, AWS to Help Customers Modernize and Scale Enterprise Workloads on the Cloud

Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP is the only native AWS cloud storage service today to be certified and supported as a supplemental datastore for VMware Cloud for AWS

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NetApp® (NASDAQ: NTAP), a global, cloud-led, data-centric software company, in collaboration with VMware, Inc. and Amazon Web Services (AWS), today announced the general availability of Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP with VMware Cloud on AWS, the first and only native AWS cloud storage service certified and supported as a supplemental datastore for VMware Cloud on AWS.

With this new datastore solution, enterprises can quickly, easily and cost-effectively move their enterprise, data-demanding workloads to VMware Cloud on AWS. This allows organizations to scale cloud storage independent of cloud compute to optimize costs, deploy new modern applications with the speed and scalability of the cloud, and maximize the value of their existing IT investments. Additionally, organizations can gain access to the rich data management, protection, and efficiency benefits of ONTAP utilized by nearly twenty thousand VMware customers running on-premises today.

“Our strong relationship, deep integration and joint innovation with both VMware and AWS hits another milestone, which helps make it easier for organizations to efficiently move enterprise workloads to the cloud,” said Phil Brotherton, Vice President, Solutions & Alliances at NetApp. “VMware customers running on NetApp or non-NetApp storage onpremises can now access the enterprise-class public cloud storage services and features of ONTAP, all running on AWS, as the first certified and supported supplemental datastore to VMware Cloud on AWS.”

“The majority of enterprises today run workloads on a VMware platform. Whether that is on premises or in VMware Cloud on AWS, they want to be able to leverage consistency in operations and architecture,” said Narayan Bharadwaj, Vice President, Cloud Solutions at VMware. “AWS, NetApp and VMware are giving customers the flexibility to buy and configure cloud storage independent of compute to meet the needs of a wide variety of enterprise applications. Our co-innovation will enable customers moving enterprise workloads to the cloud to cost-optimize and better scale their environments.”

New benefits from this certified and supported offering include improved:

Speed: Migrate data-demanding on-premises vSphere-based workloads with NetApp or non-NetApp storage to VMware Cloud on AWS with reduced complexity – leveraging consistent VMware-to-VMware migration for workloads combined with the speed, performance and simplicity of ONTAP via Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP.

Migrate data-demanding on-premises vSphere-based workloads with NetApp or non-NetApp storage to VMware Cloud on AWS with reduced complexity – leveraging consistent VMware-to-VMware migration for workloads combined with the speed, performance and simplicity of ONTAP via Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP. Cost Control: Scale VMware Cloud compute independent of cloud storage to optimize cost at scale for demanding workloads combined with the rich data efficiency features of ONTAP to control cost at scale, including dedupe, compression, compaction, and thin provisioning.

Scale VMware Cloud compute independent of cloud storage to optimize cost at scale for demanding workloads combined with the rich data efficiency features of ONTAP to control cost at scale, including dedupe, compression, compaction, and thin provisioning. Efficiency: Leverage existing VMware-centric resource investments including people, processes and technologies from on-premises and on the cloud for consistency of operations.

In addition, partners of NetApp, VMware and AWS can benefit from this innovation to expand their current offerings around VMware Cloud in multiple ways:

Unlock new business for hybrid and cloud-native workloads through breaking down cost barriers to migrating enterprise workloads through right-sizing cloud compute and cloud storage.

for hybrid and cloud-native workloads through breaking down cost barriers to migrating enterprise workloads through right-sizing cloud compute and cloud storage. Expand existing cloud services helping customers plan, design, deploy and optimize enterprise hybrid and cloud-native solutions for data-demanding workloads.

helping customers plan, design, deploy and optimize enterprise hybrid and cloud-native solutions for data-demanding workloads. Reduce risk for their clients through integrated and supported cloud solutions from NetApp and VMware to help customers migrate, extend or protect enterprise workloads to the cloud with confidence.

“As a leading multi-brand provider of full stack IT solutions, our customers rely on us to deliver solutions and services to help them manage their most data-demanding workloads,” said Troy Brick-Margelofsky, Digital Infrastructure Team Lead at CDW. “With Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP as a certified and supported datastore for VMware Cloud, we can now help customers move workloads on to the cloud quickly and efficiently, saving them time, money, and resources with the added benefit of integration with the complete NetApp portfolio.”

Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP provides fully managed shared storage on AWS with the popular data access and management capabilities of ONTAP. The solution allows organizations to easily migrate applications and run them on AWS, with ONTAP’s enterprise-grade storage workflows and data management capabilities, regardless of their on-premises storage provider.

Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP supplemental datastore for VMware Cloud on AWS is available today.

