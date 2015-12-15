New World Inc. Revamps NFT Marketplace and Provides Operational Update

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – August 10, 2022) – Graph Blockchain Inc. (CSE: GBLC) (OTC Pink: REGRF) (FSE: RT5A) (“Graph” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary New World Inc. (“New World”) has revamped its online NFT (non-fungible token) marketplace.

This revamp includes New World Inc. rebranding their previous marketplace to align with its core values that are rooted in the company’s culture. The platform provides creators, musicians, celebrities and consumers an NFT distribution marketplace to create and sell digital art in a revolutionary way.

“We truly believe that augmented reality focused NFTs will change the process of how creators can monetize their work by bridging the gap between the physical and virtual world,” says Caz Derkowski, Founder & CMO of New World Inc.

Based on feedback from a group of initial product testers last year, New World has revamped the structure of its previous marketplace. Updates include improvements to patented geo-pinning technology, additional augmented reality features & quality, properties to NFTs for PFP (profile picture) projects and a complete UX/UI overhaul. In addition to the updates, New World will be rolling out several curated NFT collections with its partners.

“We are creating a new way for consumers to interact with NFTs by focusing on 3D animation, augmented reality and an all-immersive experience as we continue to innovate the platform. The possibilities are endless with New World” notes Derkowski.

Progress Highlights

On June 21st, 2022, the New World team joined forces with global ambassador and legendary Brazilian soccer player, Ronaldinho as he took the pitch for his international friendly match titled “The Beautiful Game” at the DRV PNK Stadium in Miami. Athletes were branded in New World gear cementing New World’s partnership with Ronaldinho and his vast network of celebrities and athletes including Roberto Carlos, Steve Nash, Jimmy Butler, Blessd, Paul Pogba and many more.

Partnerships are a key pillar in New World’s marketing strategy. The company continues to solidify NFT projects with its rolodex of celebrities who will be launching their very own NFT collections in the coming weeks/months. These include Ronaldinho, Karl Wolf, Diogo Snow, Peter Triantos, Tran$parent and Max Jamali to name a few. Some of these curated drops will also provide NFT collectors with access to exclusive in-person events and physical art pieces.

New World is beginning the next phase of its marketing strategy to onboard community members, crypto enthusiasts, NFT collectors and more through several social channels including Discord, Twitter, Telegram & Instagram. The goal is to onboard 10,000 new members by year-end 2022.

To visit and purchase NFTs on New World Inc.’s new marketplace: newworldinc.io

About New World Inc.

New World Inc. is a web3 based augmented reality (AR) NFT (non-fungible token) marketplace and app. New World caters to artists, celebrities and the general consumer by providing access to a global NFT platform where users can create and sell digital art. With a number of high profile partners on our roster, including our global ambassador and legendary soccer player Ronaldinho, New World will change the way people interact with their NFTs. With patented geopinning technology and AR focused NFTs possibilities are endless.

Additional information on New World is available at http://newworldinc.io

About Graph Blockchain Inc.

Graph Blockchain provides shareholders with exposure to various areas of Decentralized Finance (DeFi). Focusing on altcoins through its wholly owned subsidiaries Babbage Mining Corp., a Proof of Stake (“POS”) miner, and Beyond the Moon Inc. an IDO focused company, Graph gives investors exposure to the vast emerging market of cryptocurrencies with the significant technological disruption and potential gains altcoins represent. In addition, through its investment in New World, Graph is providing its shareholders with exposure to rapidly growing and emerging NFT markets. Additional information on the Company is available at www.graphblockchain.com.

For further information, please contact:

Communications & Investor Relations

Michael Vasile

Email: [email protected]

OR

Paul Haber, Chairman and CEO

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (416) 318 – 6501

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements.

Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “will continue”, “will occur” or “will be achieved”. The forward-looking information and forward- looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the continued growth of the art-focused NFT market. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on certain assumptions and expected future events. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the potential inability of the Company to continue as a going concern; the potential inability of New World to continue as a going concern; the risks associated with the blockchain and NFT industry in general; increased competition in the art-focused NFT market; the potential future unviability of the NFT market in general, and the art-focused NFT market in specific. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions, or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company’s expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

