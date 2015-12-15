NewMarket Corporation Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2022 Results

Second Quarter Net Income of $66.5 Million and Earnings Per Share of $6.54

Petroleum Additives Record First Half Sales of $1.4 Billion, Up 20% versus First Half of 2021

Petroleum Additives First Half Operating Profit of $178.1 Million, Up 5.8% versus First Half of 2021

Focus Remains on Margin Recovery and Cost Control as Inflationary Environment Continues

RICHMOND, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Thomas E. Gottwald, released the following earnings report of the Company’s operations for the second quarter and first half of 2022.

Net income for the second quarter of 2022 was $66.5 million, compared to net income of $52.0 million for the second quarter of 2021. Earnings per share increased to $6.54 per share from $4.75 per share in the prior year period. For the first half of 2022, net income was $125.8 million, or $12.28 per share, compared to net income of $121.7 million, or $11.13 per share, for the first half of last year.

Sales for the petroleum additives segment for the second quarter of 2022 were $721.0 million, up from $586.6 million in the second quarter of 2021. Petroleum additives operating profit for the second quarter of 2022 was $91.2 million, compared to $74.2 million for the same period last year. The increase was mainly due to increased selling prices and shipments partially offset by higher raw material and operating costs. Shipments between quarterly periods were up 2.6%, with increases in lubricant additives shipments partially offset by decreases in fuel additives shipments. All regions except Latin America contributed to the increase in lubricant additives shipments. All regions except North America contributed to the decrease in fuel additives shipments.

Petroleum additives sales for the first half of the year were a record $1.4 billion, compared to sales in the first half of last year of $1.2 billion. Petroleum additives operating profit for the first half of the year was $178.1 million compared to $168.3 million for the first half of 2021. The drivers for this increase were similar to those affecting the quarterly comparison of operating profit. Shipments increased 2.5% between periods, with increases in lubricant additives shipments partially offset by decreases in fuel additives shipments. All regions except Asia Pacific contributed to the increase in lubricant additives shipments. Europe and Asia Pacific were the primary drivers for the decrease in fuel additives shipments, partially offset by increases in North America and Latin America.

We are encouraged by the sequential improvement in our petroleum additives operating profit since the fourth quarter of 2021. Our efforts to recover margins and control costs are beginning to take hold, but we are still being challenged by the ongoing inflationary environment. Margin recovery and cost control will remain priorities throughout 2022 so that we can return to our historical profit margin range. In addition, worldwide supply chain disruptions continue to negatively impact our business. We are working to resolve continuing supply chain issues to meet our customers’ growing needs, and we expect to see improvement in the supply chain and in our performance as the year unfolds.

During the first half of 2022, we paid dividends of $42.9 million, repurchased 289,737 shares of our common stock for a total of $92.8 million, and funded capital expenditures of $27.8 million.

Our views toward the fundamentals of our industry remain unchanged with the petroleum additives market growing at 1% to 2% for the foreseeable future, and we expect to exceed that growth rate.

We continue to make decisions to promote long-term value for our shareholders and customers, and we remain focused on our long-term objectives. This is evidenced by our ongoing investments in supply capability and our technology- driven initiatives. We believe the fundamentals of how we run our business – a long-term view, safety-first culture, customer-focused solutions, technology-driven product offerings, and world-class supply chain capability – will continue to be beneficial for all our stakeholders.

Sincerely,

Thomas E. Gottwald

The petroleum additives segment consists of the North America (the United States and Canada), Latin America (Mexico, Central America, and South America), Asia Pacific, and Europe/Middle East/Africa/India (Europe or EMEAI) regions.

The Company has disclosed the non-GAAP financial measure EBITDA and the related calculation in the schedules included with this earnings release. EBITDA is defined as income from continuing operations before the deduction of interest and financing expenses, income taxes, depreciation (on property, plant and equipment) and amortization (on intangibles and lease right-of-use assets). The Company believes that even though this item is not required by or presented in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this additional measure enhances understanding of the Company’s performance and period to period comparability. The Company believes that this item should not be considered an alternative to net income determined under GAAP.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries Afton Chemical Corporation and Ethyl Corporation, develops, manufactures, blends, and delivers chemical additives that enhance the performance of petroleum products. From custom-formulated additive packages to market-general additives, the NewMarket family of companies provides the world with the technology to make engines run smoother, machines last longer, and fuels burn cleaner.

Some of the information contained in this press release constitutes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although NewMarket’s management believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions within the bounds of its knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, but are not limited to, the availability of raw materials and distribution systems; disruptions at production facilities, including single-sourced facilities; hazards common to chemical businesses; the ability to respond effectively to technological changes in our industry; failure to protect our intellectual property rights; sudden, sharp, or prolonged raw material price increases; competition from other manufacturers; current and future governmental regulations; the gain or loss of significant customers; failure to attract and retain a highly-qualified workforce; an information technology system failure or security breach; the occurrence or threat of extraordinary events, including natural disasters, terrorist attacks, wars and health-related epidemics such as the COVID-19 pandemic; risks related to operating outside of the United States; political, economic, and regulatory factors concerning our products; the impact of substantial indebtedness on our operational and financial flexibility; the impact of fluctuations in foreign exchange rates; resolution of environmental liabilities or legal proceedings; limitation of our insurance coverage; our inability to realize expected benefits from investment in our infrastructure or from future acquisitions, or our inability to successfully integrate future acquisitions into our business; the underperformance of our pension assets resulting in additional cash contributions to our pension plans; and other factors detailed from time to time in the reports that NewMarket files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors in Item 1A. “Risk Factors” of our 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is available to shareholders upon request.

You should keep in mind that any forward-looking statement made by NewMarket in the foregoing discussion speaks only as of the date on which such forward-looking statement is made. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for us to predict these events or how they may affect the Company. We have no duty to, and do not intend to, update or revise the forward-looking statements in this discussion after the date hereof, except as may be required by law. In light of these risks and uncertainties, you should keep in mind that the events described in any forward-looking statement made in this discussion, or elsewhere, might not occur.

NEWMARKET CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT RESULTS AND OTHER FINANCIAL INFORMATION (In thousands, except per-share amounts, unaudited) Second Quarter Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue: Petroleum additives $ 721,021 $ 586,587 $ 1,381,325 $ 1,151,485 All other 2,618 4,134 4,866 5,851 Total $ 723,639 $ 590,721 $ 1,386,191 $ 1,157,336 Segment operating profit: Petroleum additives $ 91,185 $ 74,200 $ 178,107 $ 168,271 All other (262 ) 17 (164 ) (647 ) Segment operating profit 90,923 74,217 177,943 167,624 Corporate unallocated expense (7,332 ) (3,548 ) (11,222 ) (7,860 ) Interest and financing expenses (7,084 ) (8,869 ) (16,490 ) (15,212 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt 0 0 (7,545 ) 0 Other income (expense), net 9,101 5,258 16,429 11,876 Income before income tax expense $ 85,608 $ 67,058 $ 159,115 $ 156,428 Net income $ 66,472 $ 51,952 $ 125,790 $ 121,664 Earnings per share – basic and diluted $ 6.54 $ 4.75 $ 12.28 $ 11.13

NEWMARKET CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except per-share amounts, unaudited) Second Quarter Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales $ 723,639 $ 590,721 $ 1,386,191 $ 1,157,336 Cost of goods sold 566,163 449,722 1,073,552 854,584 Gross profit 157,476 140,999 312,639 302,752 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 38,489 34,735 74,111 71,650 Research, development, and testing expenses 35,396 35,517 71,647 71,854 Operating profit 83,591 70,747 166,881 159,248 Interest and financing expenses, net 7,084 8,869 16,490 15,212 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 0 0 7,545 0 Other income (expense), net 9,101 5,180 16,269 12,392 Income before income tax expense 85,608 67,058 159,115 156,428 Income tax expense 19,136 15,106 33,325 34,764 Net income $ 66,472 $ 51,952 $ 125,790 $ 121,664 Earnings per share – basic and diluted $ 6.54 $ 4.75 $ 12.28 $ 11.13 Cash dividends declared per share $ 2.10 $ 1.90 $ 4.20 $ 3.80

NEWMARKET CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share amounts, unaudited) June 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 79,491 $ 83,304 Marketable securities 0 375,918 Trade and other accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses 515,002 391,779 Inventories 530,186 498,539 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 36,282 38,633 Total current assets 1,160,961 1,388,173 Property, plant, and equipment, net 663,462 676,770 Intangibles (net of amortization) and goodwill 126,842 127,752 Prepaid pension cost 248,575 242,604 Operating lease right-of-use assets 66,821 68,402 Deferred charges and other assets 64,010 54,735 Total assets $ 2,330,671 $ 2,558,436 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 320,930 $ 246,097 Accrued expenses 76,177 85,103 Dividends payable 16,555 16,648 Income taxes payable 9,677 4,442 Operating lease liabilities 16,018 15,709 Current portion of long-term debt 0 349,434 Other current liabilities 7,277 7,654 Total current liabilities 446,634 725,087 Long-term debt 911,295 789,853 Operating lease liabilities – noncurrent 50,468 52,591 Other noncurrent liabilities 200,939 228,776 Total liabilities 1,609,336 1,796,307 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock and paid-in capital (with no par value; issued and outstanding shares – 10,079,643 at June 30, 2022 and 10,362,722 at December 31, 2021) 0 0 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (114,413 ) (82,227 ) Retained earnings 835,748 844,356 Total shareholders’ equity 721,335 762,129 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,330,671 $ 2,558,436

NEWMARKET CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW DATA (In thousands, unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Net income $ 125,790 $ 121,664 Depreciation and amortization 41,670 41,719 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 7,545 0 Loss on marketable securities 2,977 2,314 Cash pension and postretirement contributions (4,863 ) (5,184 ) Working capital changes (114,665 ) (59,484 ) Deferred income tax (benefit) expense (21,036 ) 6,654 Purchases of marketable securities (787 ) (387,653 ) Proceeds from sales and maturities of marketable securities 372,846 9,894 Capital expenditures (27,807 ) (44,394 ) Redemption of 4.10% senior notes (350,000 ) 0 Issuance of 2.70% senior notes 0 395,052 Cash costs of 4.10% senior notes redemption (7,099 ) 0 Debt issuance costs 0 (3,897 ) Net borrowings under revolving credit facility 121,000 0 Repurchases of common stock (90,782 ) 0 Dividends paid (42,860 ) (41,526 ) All other (15,742 ) (6,467 ) (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents $ (3,813 ) $ 28,692

NEWMARKET CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (In thousands, unaudited) Second Quarter Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net Income $ 66,472 $ 51,952 $ 125,790 $ 121,664 Add: Interest and financing expenses, net 7,084 8,869 16,490 15,212 Income tax expense 19,136 15,106 33,325 34,764 Depreciation and amortization 20,251 20,594 40,855 40,918 EBITDA $ 112,943 $ 96,521 $ 216,460 $ 212,558

