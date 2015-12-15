NICE Reports 16% Growth in Total Revenue and 28% Cloud Revenue Growth for the Second Quarter of 2022

Significant Expansion in Both Gross and Operating Margins

Company Raises Both Revenue and EPS Guidance for Full Year 2022

HOBOKEN, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NICE (NASDAQ: NICE) today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

GAAP Non-GAAP Total revenue of $530.6 million, growth of 16.1% year-over-year Total revenue of $530.6 million, growth of 15.6% year-over-year Cloud revenue of $311.4 million, growth of 27.9% year-over-year Cloud revenue of $311.4 million, growth of 26.8% year-over-year Cloud gross margin of 63.6% compared to 59.3% last year Cloud gross margin of 70.1% compared to 67.7% last year Total gross margin of 68.9% compared to 67.1% last year Total gross margin of 73.3% compared to 72.2% last year Operating income of $84.7 million compared to $64.8 million last year, growth of 30.7% year-over-year Operating income of $154.0 million compared to $129.6 million last year, growth of 18.8% year-over-year Operating margin of 16.0% compared to 14.2% last year Operating margin of 29.0%, compared to 28.2% last year Diluted EPS of $0.99 versus $0.68 last year, growth of 45.6% Diluted EPS of $1.86 versus $1.57 last year, growth of 18.5%

“It was an outstanding quarter at NICE, as we continued to drive mid-teens double-digit growth in both the top and bottom lines,” said Barak Eilam, CEO of NICE. “Our strong performance with 83% recurring revenue driven by our growing cloud business at scale and industry-leading profitability clearly distinguishes NICE among our competitors in a rapidly evolving industry. Our rock-solid balance sheet gives us the fuel to seize additional growth opportunities that will further extend our leadership.”

Mr. Eilam continued, “For many years now, we have successfully employed a bulls-eye strategy around cloud, platform and next-gen digital. The harmonization of these three elements is what the market is now experiencing more than ever, and we are at the center of it. CXone embodies the industry’s broadest and deepest suite of fully integrated solutions on a native cloud platform, and enterprises of all sizes, especially at the high end of the market, are coming to NICE to replace their on-premise, point solutions and obsolete digital products with CXone.”

GAAP Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter Ended June 30:

Revenues: Second quarter 2022 total revenues increased 16.1% to $530.6 million compared to $456.8 million for the second quarter of 2021.

Gross Profit: Second quarter 2022 gross profit was $365.7 million compared to $306.3 million for the second quarter of 2021. Second quarter 2022 gross margin was 68.9% compared to 67.1% for the second quarter of 2021.

Operating Income: Second quarter 2022 operating income was $84.7 million compared to $64.8 million for the second quarter of 2021. Second quarter 2022 operating margin was 16.0% compared to 14.2% for the second quarter of 2021.

Net Income: Second quarter 2022 net income was $65.6 million compared to $45.2 million for the second quarter of 2021. Second quarter 2022 net income margin was 12.4% compared to 9.9% for the second quarter of 2021.

Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share: Fully diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2022 increased 45.6% to $0.99 compared to $0.68 in the second quarter of 2021.

Operating Cash Flow and Cash Balance: Second quarter 2022 operating cash flow was $16.0 million.

In the second quarter, $34.1 million was used for share repurchases. As of June 30, 2022, total cash and cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $1,434.6 million. Our debt, net of a hedge instrument, was $540.1 million, resulting in net cash and investments of $894.5 million.

Non-GAAP Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter Ended June 30:

Revenues: Second quarter 2022 total revenues increased 15.6% to $530.6 million compared to $458.9 million for the second quarter of 2021.

Gross Profit: Second quarter 2022 Non-GAAP gross profit increased to $388.9 million compared to $331.5 million for the second quarter of 2021. Second quarter 2022 Non-GAAP gross margin was 73.3% compared to 72.2% for the second quarter of 2021.

Operating Income: Second quarter 2022 Non-GAAP operating income increased to $154.0 million compared to $129.6 million for the second quarter of 2021. Second quarter 2022 Non-GAAP operating margin was 29.0% compared to 28.2% for the second quarter of 2021.

Net Income: Second quarter 2022 Non-GAAP net income increased to $123.2 million compared to $104.3 million for the second quarter of 2021. Second quarter 2022 Non-GAAP net income margin totaled 23.2% compared to 22.7% for the second quarter of 2021.

Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share: Second quarter 2022 Non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share increased 18.5% to $1.86 compared to $1.57 for the second quarter of 2021.

Third Quarter and Full Year 2022 Guidance:

Third Quarter 2022:

Third quarter 2022 Non-GAAP total revenues are expected to be in a range of $543 million to $553 million.

Third quarter 2022 Non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share are expected to be in a range of $1.82 to $1.92.

Raising Full Year 2022 Guidance:

The Company increased full year 2022 Non-GAAP total revenues, which are expected to be in a range of $2,168 million to $2,188 million (compared to previous guidance range of $2,160 million to $2,180 million).

The Company increased full year 2022 Non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share, which are expected to be in a range of $7.33 to $7.53 (compared to previous guidance range of $7.25 to $7.45).

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. dollars in thousands June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 Unaudited Audited ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 382,219 $ 378,656 Short-term investments 1,052,391 1,046,095 Trade receivables 459,743 395,583 Debt hedge option 122,805 292,940 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 206,291 184,604 Total current assets 2,223,449 2,297,878 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Property and equipment, net 153,894 145,654 Deferred tax assets 73,590 55,246 Other intangible assets, net 238,912 295,378 Operating lease right-of-use assets 108,714 85,055 Goodwill 1,589,729 1,606,756 Prepaid expenses and other long-term assets 234,475 224,445 Total long-term assets 2,399,314 2,412,534 TOTAL ASSETS $ 4,622,763 $ 4,710,412 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payables $ 60,436 $ 36,121 Deferred revenues and advances from customers 371,303 330,459 Current maturities of operating leases 15,866 19,514 Debt 208,355 395,946 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 458,810 487,547 Total current liabilities 1,114,770 1,269,587 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Deferred revenues and advances from customers 55,874 66,606 Operating leases 104,368 81,185 Deferred tax liabilities 5,544 7,429 Debt 454,528 429,267 Other long-term liabilities 17,161 18,379 Total long-term liabilities 637,475 602,866 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Nice Ltd’s equity 2,857,895 2,825,085 Non-controlling interests 12,623 12,874 Total shareholders’ equity 2,870,518 2,837,959 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 4,622,763 $ 4,710,412

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts) Quarter ended Year to date June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Revenue: Cloud $ 311,394 $ 243,520 $ 605,986 $ 471,601 Services 166,733 167,133 323,707 328,924 Product 52,454 46,174 128,317 111,323 Total revenue 530,581 456,827 1,058,010 911,848 Cost of revenue: Cloud 113,441 99,172 226,790 192,754 Services 44,994 46,882 91,902 95,816 Product 6,489 4,453 13,234 9,799 Total cost of revenue 164,924 150,507 331,926 298,369 Gross profit 365,657 306,320 726,084 613,479 Operating expenses: Research and development, net 73,482 62,218 150,060 121,373 Selling and marketing 150,410 126,195 303,028 254,754 General and administrative 57,075 53,133 115,942 106,105 Total operating expenses 280,967 241,546 569,030 482,232 Operating income 84,690 64,774 157,054 131,247 Financial and other expense/(income), net 50 9,062 (436) 12,456 Income before tax 84,640 55,712 157,490 118,791 Taxes on income 19,068 10,515 33,977 21,383 Net income $ 65,572 $ 45,197 $ 123,513 $ 97,408 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.03 $ 0.72 $ 1.94 $ 1.54 Diluted $ 0.99 $ 0.68 $ 1.86 $ 1.46 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 63,806 63,108 63,775 63,096 Diluted 66,274 66,512 66,563 66,618

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENTS U.S. dollars in thousands Quarter ended Year to date June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Operating Activities Net income $ 65,572 $ 45,197 $ 123,513 $ 97,408 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 42,202 45,911 86,483 90,835 Stock based compensation 43,109 30,979 91,293 62,434 Amortization of premium and discount and accrued interest on marketable securities 1,254 2,066 5,072 5,997 Deferred taxes, net (10,248) (16,207) (12,044) (17,065) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade Receivables (49,596) (2,783) (70,855) (22,467) Prepaid expenses and other assets (11,479) (14,103) (40,410) (24,963) Trade payables 15,354 (4,912) 24,432 4,792 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (63,560) (11,064) (34,331) (12,429) Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,941 4,442 7,883 8,923 Deferred revenue (15,718) (4,638) 36,631 47,265 Operating lease liabilities (6,997) (4,778) (11,994) (10,475) Amortization of discount on debt 1,151 3,513 2,288 7,612 Loss from extinguishment of debt 113 7,298 1,205 7,298 Other 933 519 (424) 515 Net cash provided by operating activities 16,031 81,440 208,742 245,680 Investing Activities Purchase of property and equipment (5,301) (10,631) (14,885) (12,960) Purchase of Investments (123,536) (70,442) (221,802) (223,748) Proceeds from Investments 79,924 112,527 181,590 167,104 Capitalization of software development costs (13,073) (11,159) (23,744) (21,275) Other 276 – 276 444 Payments for business and asset acquisitions, net of cash acquired – (129,306) – (129,306) Net cash used in investing activities (61,710) (109,011) (78,565) (219,741) Financing Activities Proceeds from issuance of shares upon exercise of share options 198 2,083 273 2,375 Purchase of treasury shares (34,070) (340) (97,912) (44,562) Dividends paid to noncontrolling interest (376) (801) (376) (801) Repayment of debt (2,017) (82,814) (20,110) (82,814) Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities (36,265) (81,872) (118,125) (125,802) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (5,702) 1,767 (6,639) 1,048 Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (87,646) (107,676) 5,413 (98,815) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period $ 471,715 $ 451,128 $ 378,656 $ 442,267 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 384,069 $ 343,452 $ 384,069 $ 343,452

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts) Quarter ended Year to date June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP revenues $ 530,581 $ 456,827 $ 1,058,010 $ 911,848 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred cloud revenue – 1,978 – 3,800 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred services revenue – 60 – 166 Non-GAAP revenues $ 530,581 $ 458,865 $ 1,058,010 $ 915,814 GAAP cost of revenue $ 164,924 $ 150,507 $ 331,926 $ 298,369 Amortization of acquired intangible assets on cost of cloud (18,623) (18,211) (37,287) (35,726) Amortization of acquired intangible assets on cost of services – (1,226) (377) (2,451) Amortization of acquired intangible assets on cost of product (258) (287) (534) (570) Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred cost of cloud 13 26 28 51 Cost of cloud revenue adjustment (1) (1,741) (1,676) (4,070) (3,170) Cost of services revenue adjustment (1) (2,519) (1,646) (5,486) (4,081) Cost of product revenue adjustment (1) (134) (126) (266) (251) Non-GAAP cost of revenue $ 141,662 $ 127,361 $ 283,934 $ 252,171 GAAP gross profit $ 365,657 $ 306,320 $ 726,084 $ 613,479 Gross profit adjustments 23,262 25,184 47,992 50,164 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 388,919 $ 331,504 $ 774,076 $ 663,643 GAAP operating expenses $ 280,967 $ 241,546 $ 569,030 $ 482,232 Research and development (1) (7,886) (4,111) (16,401) (8,168) Sales and marketing (1) (13,129) (6,911) (29,398) (17,819) General and administrative (1) (18,086) (18,688) (36,486) (31,375) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (6,963) (9,952) (15,774) (19,660) Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred commission 52 55 105 108 Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 234,955 $ 201,939 $ 471,076 $ 405,318 GAAP financial and other expense, net $ 50 $ 9,062 $ (436) $ 12,456 Amortization of discount on debt and loss from extinguishment of debt (1,264) (10,813) (3,493) (14,937) Non-GAAP financial and other income, net $ (1,214) $ (1,751) $ (3,929) $ (2,481) GAAP taxes on income $ 19,068 $ 10,515 $ 33,977 $ 21,383 Tax adjustments re non-GAAP adjustments 12,911 16,529 29,262 32,344 Non-GAAP taxes on income $ 31,979 $ 27,044 $ 63,239 $ 53,727 GAAP net income $ 65,572 $ 45,197 $ 123,513 $ 97,408 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue – 2,038 – 3,966 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred cost of cloud revenue (13) (26) (28) (51) Amortization of acquired intangible assets 25,844 29,676 53,972 58,407 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred commission (52) (55) (105) (108) Share-based compensation (1) 43,495 31,251 92,107 62,957 Acquisition related expenses (2) – 1,907 – 1,907 Amortization of discount on debt and loss from extinguishment of debt 1,264 10,813 3,493 14,937 Tax adjustments re non-GAAP adjustments (12,911) (16,529) (29,262) (32,344) Non-GAAP net income $ 123,199 $ 104,272 $ 243,690 $ 207,079 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.99 $ 0.68 $ 1.86 $ 1.46 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.86 $ 1.57 $ 3.66 $ 3.11 Shares used in computing GAAP diluted earnings per share 66,274 66,512 66,563 66,618 Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted earnings per share 66,274 66,512 66,563 66,618

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS (continued) U.S. dollars in thousands (1) Share-based Compensation Quarter ended Year to date June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cost of cloud revenue $ 1,741 $ 1,676 $ 4,070 $ 3,170 Cost of services revenue 2,519 1,646 5,486 4,081 Cost of product revenue 134 126 266 251 Research and development 7,886 4,111 16,401 8,168 Sales and marketing 13,129 6,911 29,398 17,819 General and administrative 18,086 16,781 36,486 29,468 $ 43,495 $ 31,251 $ 92,107 $ 62,957 (2) Acquisition related expenses Quarter ended Year to date June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Research and development – – – – Sales and marketing – – – – General and administrative – 1,907 – 1,907 – 1,907 – 1,907

