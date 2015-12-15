Nimbus Platform Attains Central Bank Supervisory Status in the Kingdom of Bahrain

Manama, Bahrain–(Newsfile Corp. – August 10, 2022) – Nimbus Platform, under its umbrella company, NMB Fintech, has moved to the Kingdom of Bahrain with regulatory approvals from Bahrain’s Fintech Bay, the Ministry of Finance, and the Central Bank of Bahrain.

Nimbus Platform is the first-ever DeFi entity in the world to be supervised by a central bank in terms of the regulatory framework of its products and services. This achievement and designation to be under the direct supervision of a central bank is the culmination of three years of innovation and building in DeFi and the digital asset services sector. The combination of the regulatory-first approach with its innovative products and commitment to being the market leader in setting the industry standards propelled Nimbus Platform to be approved as the first global DeFi entity with Central Bank supervision. The DeFi platform has set an example in the space for the depth of its product offerings and technical quality assurance. This includes five external audits for its dApps and products.

The Kingdom of Bahrain’s commitment to innovation, safety, and being a global leader in Central Bank Digital Currency reflects with Nimbus being the first DeFi platform to be granted such license and status.

This is the new chapter of growth and expansion for Nimbus Platform and its products and services. The updated roadmap included the acquisition of the National Bank Charter to allow further offerings of innovative financial tools that serve global clients and regional customers at the retail and institutional levels.

About Nimbus Platform:

Nimbus Platform is the first global regulated DeFi institution under the central bank’s supervision. The company offers a wide range of services and products in DeFi and digital assets; with two offices, a headquarter in Manama, Bahrain; and Miami, in the United States. The company’s mission is to expand access to financial tools and literacy by leveraging innovative digital assets and cryptocurrency solutions. Nimbus platform is a well-known player in the crypto space that boasts reliability and efficiency. For more information about its innovative products and yielding options, visit the website.

