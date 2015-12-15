NineDot Energy Launches Community-scale Bronx Battery Energy Storage Site

The NineDot site, including the first Tesla Megapack system deployed in New York City, is a model for urban clean energy projects

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NineDot Energy®, a leading developer of community-scale clean energy projects backed by global investment firm Carlyle, today unveiled its first battery energy storage site in the Bronx, New York City. With a 3.08 MW (megawatts)/12.32 MWh (megawatt-hours) Tesla Megapack system, a solar canopy, and infrastructure ready for bi-directional electric vehicle chargers, this NineDot Energy site is a model for how to develop future urban clean energy projects. Combined with the large NineDot Energy pipeline, this project also supports the company’s goal of delivering 400 MW of clean energy systems by 2026 that strengthen the local power grid and provide stable, reliable and resilient power to tens of thousands of New York City households and businesses.





“We are excited to formally cut the ribbon on our ‘Gunther’ Bronx battery energy storage site,” said David Arfin, NineDot Energy CEO and Co-founder. “Building battery storage sites in a dense urban environment requires an unusual set of skills and experience all brought together in NineDot Energy, as well as support from a wide range of visionary regulators and policy-makers and a terrific group of dedicated partners who we are thanking today.”

Doreen M. Harris, President and CEO, NYSERDA, said, “NYSERDA is proud to partner with companies like NineDot Energy that are committed to investing in energy storage projects that allow us to better integrate clean, renewable resources more efficiently. Once completed, this energy storage system will help to reduce electricity use from some of the dirtiest power plants in the Bronx during hot summer days and will serve as a model for how to advance similar projects in congested urban environments.”

“This project is special because it combines multiple technologies that will contribute to a clean energy future and make our region a leader in the fight against climate change,” said Vicki Kuo, Senior Vice President, Customer Energy Solutions, at Con Edison. “The ability of companies like NineDot to innovate, along with the commitment of Con Edison, our customers and other parties, will ensure that our State and City meet their environmental goals.”

NineDot Energy builds its battery storage sites in areas that sit at the intersection of existing infrastructure and high energy demand. “Taking a barely-used sliver of land in the Bronx, NineDot Energy created a breakthrough clean-energy site for this community,” said Adam Cohen, NineDot Energy Chief Technology Officer and Co-founder. “Finding the right sites requires a deep understanding of grid design and regulation along with extensive project-finance and decision-science skills, and we believe NineDot uniquely brings together all these capabilities in one innovative company.”

“There is a large and growing investment opportunity to support a more resilient electric grid while reducing carbon emissions,” said Pooja Goyal, Chief Investment Officer of Carlyle’s Infrastructure Group. “With the launch of the ‘Gunther’ Bronx battery energy storage site, our shared vision with the NineDot team has started to become a reality for New York City residents and businesses as we continue to support New York State’s mission to achieve its goal of 100% clean energy by 2040.”

With battery storage, the Gunther site not only makes the local grid more robust, but also integrates more clean energy into the grid during times of peak demand.

NineDot Energy is grateful for the support of many vendors, agencies and financial partners in bringing this project to completion, including the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), the New York Public Service Commission, Con Edison (NYSE: ED), the City of New York, the NYU Urban Future Lab, Endurant, Stem (NYSE:STEM), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Carlyle (NASDAQ:CG). The project received $1.2 million from NYSERDA through its Retail Energy Storage Incentive Program and supports New York’s goal of 6,000 megawatts of energy storage by 2030.

About NineDot Energy

As a leading developer of community-scale energy projects, NineDot Energy creates innovative urban energy solutions that support a more resilient grid, deliver economic savings and reduce carbon emissions. NineDot Energy is currently focused on developing battery energy storage sites in the New York City metropolitan area while working to enable vehicle-to-grid (V2G) capabilities at many of our locations. NineDot Energy’s name derives from the classic mathematical puzzle for sparking out-of-the-box solutions; we are based at the NYU Urban Future Lab in Brooklyn, NY and backed by Carlyle. Learn more at nine.energy.

