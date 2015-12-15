Nomad Transportable Power Systems Launches Portfolio of Mobile Energy Storage Systems

With three models of transportable energy storage systems available for purchase or as a service, NOMAD is removing barriers to energy storage adoption and is cleaning up transportable power offerings

WATERBURY, Vt.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nomad Transportable Power Systems (“NOMAD”), a company founded by U.S.-based battery manufacturer KORE Power, unveiled a portfolio of mobile energy storage systems (units); these mobile-focused, lithium-ion storage units can disrupt fossil-fuel dominated sectors by removing traditional barriers to energy storage adoption such as cost, siting, and installation.





At a ribbon cutting event in Waterbury, Vt., Jay Bellows, CEO of NOMAD, hailed the arrival of mobile lithium-ion storage as a new opportunity to slash pollution and deliver reliability.

“Today, we are proud to announce a trio of NOMAD products to meet this demand; with these transportable power systems, which are made right here in Waterbury with KORE Power cells, we open the door to a new day in clean energy solutions,” he said.

NOMAD unveiled three units in the portfolio:

The Traveler (2 MWh)

The Voyager (1.3 MWh)

The Rover (660 kwh)

“Today’s unveiling shows what is possible when you put the experience of 50 years of designing energy storage solutions towards tackling the challenges of today,” said Lindsay Gorrill, KORE Power CEO and Co-Founder. “The NOMAD is safe, efficient, plug-and-play energy that can be dispatched to wherever it is needed, for as long as it is need.”

NOMAD is a first mover in the utility, commercial and industrial-scale mobile energy storage sector and was founded to meet demands for a more flexible, transportable battery energy storage system. NOMAD’s business objective is to sell mobile energy storage systems and provide energy storage as a service. The units combine a fully enclosed trailer chassis with high energy density lithium-ion battery cells and a proprietary docking system to deliver a plug-and-play energy storage solution to their customers. NOMAD units combine the benefits of a fixed-site energy storage system that can be relocated, enabling a single Unit to serve multiple locations for seasonal, intermittent (outages) or temporary use (capital deferral), increasing asset utilization versus a fixed asset.

The units have a wide range of use cases including power back-up and emergency response to peak demand management and seasonal load mitigation.

Mari McClure, CEO of Green Mountain Power, which is NOMAD’s first customer, said GMP was immediately interested in the NOMAD portfolio when they learned it was in development. “At Green Mountain Power, we are always on the lookout for innovations that will help Vermonters and continue to build on the clean, reliable energy system we have here. Mobile storage will add to our fleet of existing storage, increasing resiliency as we address climate change, while also cutting costs and carbon for customers.”

Kerrick Johnson, Chief Innovation and Communications Officer with VELCO, said the flexibility offered by NOMAD is essential. “We have communities across Vermont whose populations swell seasonally, so their electricity demand surges at very particular times. Having an energy product that we can dispatch to meet these seasonal spikes, will enable us to better ensure demand can be affordably met without straining the grid.”

Vermont Rep. Peter Welch praised the Vermont team that built NOMAD, “I am thrilled to join NOMAD and KORE for this ribbon cutting. This project is grounded in Vermont’s values: working hard to strengthen our communities, protecting our environment, and innovating right here in our state. I look forward to continuing to work with the incredible KORE Power and NOMAD teams to help them thrive as they develop solutions to our energy challenges.”

NOMAD said it will be delivering 10 units by the end of 2022 and has a pipeline of additional interested customers.

About Nomad Transportable Power Systems Inc.

Nomad Transportable Power Systems, Inc. (“NOMAD”), is a Delaware-based company formed by KORE Power in 2020 to provide the energy industry with a standardized mobile energy storage platform. NOMAD is the first entrant into the mobile lithium-ion energy storage space and combines its patent-pending, over-the-road storage units with a standardized docking platform capable of interconnection with any distribution or transmission utility. The NOMAD system was designed from the onset to provide its customers all the benefits of fixed site energy storage, while eliminating both the capital commitments and long-term obligations that traditional energy storage requires.

