Nomi Health Adds Access to Novavax COVID Vaccine in Utah

OREM, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nomi Health, a direct healthcare company dedicated to improving access and lowering costs in the healthcare system, has expanded its COVID vaccine services with the addition of the Novavax vaccine, now available at the West Valley Nomi Health location. In addition to Novavax, this location also distributes Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

All vaccines distributed by Nomi Health are free. Insurance information is not required but will be requested upon service.

Location and hours of operation:

West Valley City – Centennial Park, 5405 W 3100 S West Valley City UT 84119 COVID vaccines are available Thursday – Saturday 9am – 6pm MT: Ages 6 months – 4 years old: Pfizer Ages 6 months – 5 years old: Moderna Ages 5 years old – 17 years old: Pfizer + boosters Adult 18 years old+: Moderna, Pfizer, Novavax, Johnson & Johnson + boosters



To continue to provide the fastest, most reliable and affordable services, Nomi Health’s vaccines are available free of cost, but Nomi’s staff is requesting insurance card information, when available.

No appointment is required, and all locations are first come, first served, but registration is encouraged to ensure the fastest services, Nomi Vaccine Program (nomihealth.com).

For general customer service, please call (801) 783-1665.

About Nomi Health

Nomi Health is a direct healthcare company delivering easy-to-access, low-cost care across the U.S., to the benefit of patients, providers and the buyers of healthcare in both the public and private sectors. Nomi Health is based in Orem, Utah and is composed of a team of more than 3,000 professionals nationwide, actively working to lower healthcare costs, widen care access and improve the overall patient experience. The company’s Nomi Care platform — featuring local clinical and operations field teams, a sustainable supply chain, and seven networked laboratories – has served more than 11 million Americans with everyday healthcare services since its inception in 2019. Nomi Connect is a business operating system and payment platform enabling organizations to purchase healthcare directly and providers to be reimbursed in real time. Nomi Health is led by an experienced, cross-functional leadership team with clinical, healthcare, technology and finance backgrounds. Visit us on social media @NomiHealth and www.nomihealth.com.

