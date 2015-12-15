Northmarq to Acquire National Investment Sales Firm

Acquisition of Stan Johnson Company will establish Northmarq as full-service sales brokerage and capital markets platform





MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Northmarq, a leading commercial real estate capital markets platform, announced today it has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase Stan Johnson Company, a real estate brokerage and advisory firm that focuses on investment sales across multiple asset classes. The acquisition will also include affiliate debt services company, Four Pillars Capital Markets.

“This is an important milestone for our growing platform, as our company now has investment sales professionals across the country that can service investors across all major asset classes,” said Jeffrey Weidell, chief executive officer – Northmarq. “Adding this talented group of real estate professionals further establishes Northmarq as a full-service investment sales and capital markets platform.”

With the acquisition, Northmarq will have nearly 1,000 professionals across its investment sales, debt/equity financing, loan servicing, and fund management operations.

Founded in 1985, Stan Johnson Company has expanded from its roots in the Midwest to a full-service investment sales company, specializing in net lease investment sales and other areas including multi-tenant retail, office, industrial, self-storage and healthcare sales, as well as other specialty products and service lines. The firm has more than 100 brokerage professionals across 16 offices in 10 states—Oklahoma, Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Oregon, and Texas. Houlihan Lokey (NYSE: HLI) served the company as its exclusive financial advisor.

In its four decades of service, Stan Johnson Company has closed nearly 7,500 transactions exceeding $45 billion in sales volume.

“Our vision has been to build a very special, diversified real estate company with a singular focus on providing the highest level of service to our valued clients. Our professionals will be able to offer our clients greater investment opportunities, advice and product offerings by leveraging the size, scale and established expertise of the Northmarq brand,” said Stan Johnson, founder and chief executive of Stan Johnson Company. “In addition, we know that under this leadership team, our firm’s culture of service and collaboration will continue.”

“The addition of the Stan Johnson Company team will provide Northmarq the opportunity to offer our clients enhanced services related to retail, industrial, office and corporate solutions,” said Trevor Koskovich, president of investment sales – Northmarq. “We look forward to seeing the positive results of this strategic combination.”

Since the Pohlad Family purchased the company in 1999, Northmarq has grown steadily through a series of acquisitions. In early 2000, the company added 25 offices and 200 employees and has continued to expand through frequent acquisitions of both regional teams and national companies.

The integration of Stan Johnson Company’s brokerage services into Northmarq is the culmination of the company’s successful foray into investment sales, which began in 2018 with just six offices focused on multifamily properties. Prior to the Stan Johnson Company acquisition, Northmarq grew to 22 investment sales offices in 13 states, with plans to continue expanding this service into every market where it offers debt, equity, and loan servicing.

As a capital markets leader, Northmarq offers commercial real estate investors access to experts in debt, equity, investment sales and loan servicing to protect and add value to their assets. For capital sources, we offer partnership and financial acumen that support long and short-term investment goals. Our culture of integrity and innovation is evident in our 60-year history, annual transaction volume of $33 billion, loan servicing portfolio of more than $76 billion and the multi-year tenure of our more than 700 people. To learn more about Northmarq, please visit: www.northmarq.com.

Stan Johnson Company is one of the nation’s leading commercial real estate brokerage and advisory firms that focuses on investment sales transactions involving retail, office, industrial, healthcare, and specialty properties. The firm and its affiliates provide acquisition, disposition, sale leaseback, capital markets, and advisory services for institutions, developers, investment funds, corporate occupiers, and private investors across the United States. With a historic focus in the single-tenant net lease sector, Stan Johnson Company is now in its fourth decade of operation and has expanded its service platform in order to better serve its valued clients. The firm has completed more than $45 billion in transactions nationwide and continues to be regarded as the Net Lease Authority® as it focuses on continued growth and expansion into other industry sectors and services. To learn more about Stan Johnson Company, please visit: www.stanjohnsonco.com.

