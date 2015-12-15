Novel Carbohydrate Antiviral Drug Candidate Acts Through Galectin Inhibition to Block SARS-CoV-2 Coronavirus

ProLectin-M, a new class of oral antiviral drug

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BIOXYTRAN, INC. (Symbol: BIXT) (the “Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing oral drugs to treat COVID-19 and other viral causing diseases announced today that the journal of International Journal of Health Sciences1 released a peer-reviewed article, “Carbohydrate ProLectin-M, a Galectin-3 Antagonist, Blocks SARS-CoV-2 Activity”, that supports ProLectin-M’s in vitro Mode of Action and the initial clinical data results reported in a previous article, referred to below. ProLectin-M is the Company’s leading drug molecule in its pipeline to treat viral infections.

The journal article begins to outline and further define the mechanism of action (MOA) behind the oral galectin inhibitor Prolectin-M. The article confirms and further expands on the preliminary clinical data results from Bioxytran’s first peer-reviewed journal article in the Journal of Vaccines & Vaccination2, “Galectin Antagonist use in Mild Cases of SARS-CoV-2: Pilot Feasibility Randomised, Open Label, Controlled Trial”, whereby human clinical trial results showed elimination of viral load to undetectable levels within a few days. The analytical tests within the scope of this most recent journal article utilize some of the most rigorously binding tests between a Lectin class of protein and carbohydrates.

1) https://sciencescholar.us/journal/index.php/ijhs/article/view/10033

2) https://www.walshmedicalmedia.com/open-access/galectin-antagonist-use-in-mild-cases-of-sarscov2-pilot-feasibility-randomised-open-label-controlled-trial-61087.html

About Bioxytran, Inc.
Bioxytran, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing novel therapies targeting the treatment of significant unmet medical needs in virology, degenerative disease, and hypoxia. The leading drug candidate, Prolectin-M, is a new class of antiviral drug designed to antagonize galectins implicated in inflammatory, fibrotic, and malignant diseases and bind to the conserved region of the spike protein commonly known as the galectin fold. Bioxytran’s other development programs are for pulmonary fibrosis and stroke treatment. More information can be found at www.bioxytraninc.com

About Galectins
Galectins are carbohydrate-binding proteins that are involved in many physiological functions, such as inflammation, immune responses, cell migration, autophagy, and signaling. They are also linked to diseases such as fibrosis, cancer and heart disease.

About Lectins
Galectins are a class of specific lectins. Lectins are a special class of proteins widely distributed in nature, which selectively recognize and reversibly bind to carbohydrates and glycoconjugates through their binding sites. These proteins, which can be detected through hemagglutination assays, interact with different carbohydrates present in cell and viral surfaces.

About ProLectin-M
ProLectin-M is an orally administered experimental new drug candidate that targets the Carbohydrate Binding Domain portion on the SARS-CoV-2, coronavirus. ProLectin-M is expected to interfere with the binding of the virus to the cell and thereby prevent viral entry into cells. Preclinical in-vitro and in-vivo preliminary data shows that ProLectin-M is non-toxic for humans. ProLectin-M was used in an open label, randomized, controlled clinical feasibility study in COVID-19 patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 disease.

Investor Relations
Michael Sheikh
509-991-0245

[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements as defined under federal law, including those related to the performance of technology described in this press release. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Such statements are subject to significant risks, assumptions and uncertainties. Known material factors that could cause Bioxytran’s actual results to differ materially from the results contemplated by such forward-looking statements are described in the forward-looking statements and risk factors in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and those risk factors set forth from time-to-time in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Bioxytran undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except to the extent required under federal securities laws.

Related Stories

CohBar to Announce 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results and Provide Business Update on August 15, 2022

G1 Therapeutics to Participate Virtually in the 2022 BTIG Biotechnology Conference and the 2022 Wedbush Pacgrow Healthcare Conference

GreenLight Biosciences and Samsung Biologics complete first commercial-scale engineering run for mRNA Covid-19 vaccine

CURE Pharmaceutical Announces Teleconference With Investors

Altamira Therapeutics Completes Interim Sample Size Analysis of COVAMID Trial with Bentrio in Acute COVID-19

SCYNEXIS Announces U.S. Food and Drug Administration Acceptance and Priority Review of the Supplemental New Drug Application for BREXAFEMME® (ibrexafungerp tablets) for Prevention of Recurrent Vaginal Yeast Infections

You may have missed

CohBar to Announce 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results and Provide Business Update on August 15, 2022

G1 Therapeutics to Participate Virtually in the 2022 BTIG Biotechnology Conference and the 2022 Wedbush Pacgrow Healthcare Conference

GreenLight Biosciences and Samsung Biologics complete first commercial-scale engineering run for mRNA Covid-19 vaccine

CURE Pharmaceutical Announces Teleconference With Investors

Novel Carbohydrate Antiviral Drug Candidate Acts Through Galectin Inhibition to Block SARS-CoV-2 Coronavirus

error: Content is protected !!