Nurix Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Eric Schlezinger, J.D. as Chief People Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRIX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing targeted protein modulation drugs, today announced that Eric Schlezinger, J.D. has joined the company as chief people officer. Mr. Schlezinger is an industry veteran with extensive experience leading and developing human resources at high-growth private and public biopharma companies.

“Eric is a proven leader in building and maintaining exceptional company cultures and has an impressive track record in recruiting and retaining top talent in growing biopharmaceutical companies,” said Arthur T. Sands, M.D., Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Nurix. “We are thrilled to have him join our leadership team as we advance and expand our pipeline of promising oncology agents in the clinic.”

Mr. Schlezinger commented, “I am excited to join Nurix at this important phase of development with one of the broadest pipelines of targeted protein degradation and targeted protein elevation agents in the clinic. Nurix’s people are vital to the mission of bringing our novel therapies to patients, and I look forward to ensuring that we continue to attract, develop and retain top and diverse talent that equips Nurix for success.”

Most recently, Mr. Schlezinger was head of Human Resources at Adamas Pharmaceuticals, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, where he created structures to enhance leadership and employee development. Prior to Adamas, he was the senior vice president and head of Human Resources for Vir Biotechnology, where he developed the infrastructure, HR functions, and values that supported the organization’s rapid growth and transition to a public company. Earlier in his career, Mr. Schlezinger held leadership positions at Tessera Technologies, Dialogic Inc, Tumbleweed Communications and Roche Bioscience. He holds a juris doctorate from Washington University in St. Louis, and a bachelor’s degree from Dartmouth College.

