NWN Carousel Powers Whydah Pirate Museum Virtual Laboratory for Franciscan Children’s Patients

SeaLab Conducted by Renowned Explorer Barry Clifford & Crew

NWN Carousel will provide communication devices and connectivity between Franciscan Children’s, located in Brighton, Massachusetts, and the Cape Cod based Whydah Pirate Museum, to give patients the ability to participate in the museum’s ongoing archeological discoveries remotely while receiving the care they need to make a safe return home.

Located in Yarmouth, Massachusetts, The Whydah Pirate Museum is dedicated to the history and education surrounding the discovery and continued curation of the 1717 Whydah, the world’s first authenticated pirate wreck, discovered by world renowned explorer Barry Clifford and John F. Kennedy, Jr. in 1984.

The museum contains a walk-through partial replica of the Whydah Galley, an abundance of authentic pirate treasure and artifacts dating back hundreds of years, and the Whydah SeaLab and Learning Center, the museum’s onsite conservation laboratory. The SeaLab and Learning Center is where Clifford and his team of archeologists are currently excavating treasure from the Whydah, which wrecked during a violent nor’easter off Wellfleet, Massachusetts over 300 years ago.

“We’d like to thank NWN Carousel and the caregivers at Franciscan Children’s for the opportunity to share our work with young people who otherwise may not be able to visit our museum,” said Barry Clifford. “The children will get to witness live, and in real-time, major archeological discoveries that have been buried in the sand for centuries.”

“We are excited to have the opportunity for kids in our inpatient mental health units to participate in a virtual Pirate Lab,” said Ralph Buonopane, Director of Franciscan Children’s Acute Mental Health Programs. “Being able to watch as scientists discover archeological treasures in real time is something that would be very interesting and meaningful for them. Our deepest thanks to the Whydah Pirate Museum and NWN Carousel for making this possible.”

“We’re proud to provide this portal for young patients receiving care at Franciscan Children’s to learn and participate in this important archeological mission,” said Andrew Gilman, CMO, NWN Carousel. “Learning about the fascinating history of real pirates from Barry Clifford, the world’s leading expert and his team, will no doubt help to unlock the curiosity and creativity in these kids.”

The virtual lab sessions are expected to begin in several weeks.

About Franciscan Children’s

Franciscan Children’s provides a compassionate and positive environment where children with mental health challenges, complex medical conditions, or special education needs receive outstanding care from experts committed to helping children reach their full potential. Founded in 1949, Franciscan Children’s is located in the Brighton neighborhood of Boston. As an integral part of New England’s pediatric healthcare system, we provide unparalleled excellence, innovation, and family support. For more information, visit FranciscanChildrens.org, find us on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter at @FranciscanHFC and Instagram at @FranciscanChildrens.

About NWN Carousel

NWN Carousel is the leading Cloud Communications Service Provider (CCSP) focused on transforming the customer and workspace experience for commercial, enterprise and public sector organizations. We deliver hybrid work experiences for millions of users across North America’s 7,000 leading organizations. Our integrated devices, communications apps, AI-enabled contact centers, networking, security, and analytics allows our customers to learn, discover, work, and connect from anywhere – all delivered as a cloud service that’s simple to use and manage. To learn more about our solutions please visit www.nwncarousel.com.

About the Whydah Pirate Museum

Since its opening, the Whydah Pirate Museum has been visited by hundreds of thousands of guests from every state in the United States, and dozens of countries worldwide. The museum has received numerous awards and critical acclaim for its preservation and presentation of the world’s first discovered pirate ship. The museum contains multiple exhibit wings, the bell theater room, a walk-through partial replica of the Whydah Gally, a gift shop and bookstore, and the SeaLab and Learning Center—the museum’s onsite conservation laboratory. The museum is a state-of-the-art facility with LED theater lighting, flatscreen displays, and surround sound speakers. Visit discoverpirates.com.

