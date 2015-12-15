O2 Investment Partners Announces Appointment of Josh Blumenstein

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#O2Investment–O2 Investment Partners (www.o2investment.com) announced today that it has appointed Josh Blumenstein as the firm’s newest Associate. Luke Plumpton, Managing Partner, announced the addition saying, “Josh has strong transaction experience across a broad spectrum of sectors and will make an excellent addition to the O2 team. We are confident he will be a great fit for our firm, and a valuable asset as we continue to grow.”

Josh will be responsible for evaluating new transactions, due diligence, underwriting, and working with O2’s portfolio companies.

Josh joins O2 from Greenhill & Co. in New York, where he was an Analyst advising clients on M&A transactions across the industrial, transportation, energy, healthcare and technology sectors. Josh graduated from the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration with a concentration in Finance and Accounting.

About O2 Investment Partners

O2 Investment Partners is a Midwest-based private equity firm that seeks to acquire majority interests in lower middle market B2B services, technology, and select niche industrial companies. The Firm invests in businesses with earnings growth potential and a clear path to the creation of shareholder value. Additional information is available at www.o2investment.com.

