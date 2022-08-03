OctaFX celebrates 11 years in the financial markets

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – OctaFX is celebrating its 11th anniversary! Here’s what the broker achieved over the years and the core elements of the brand philosophy that helped it along the way. The global broker OctaFX is bigger than ever before – all thanks to the support of its clients. Below are the main achievements OctaFX has managed to accomplish over the past eleven years.

Those above are the numbers. But what is behind them? OctaFX shares the core elements of its philosophy and how they help the broker make the investment journeys of its clients as smooth as possible.

OctaFX is always online. The broker has already processed 8.8 million requests and dedicated approximately 96,800,000 minutes to resolving issues and answering the questions of its clients honestly and openly.

OctaFX is always looking for ways to improve, and therefore analyses all feedback carefully. Identifying the problems traders face when using its services or functionality they wish the broker had is what guides OctaFX’s development. Apart from other significant changes, it managed to decrease the average verification process to around three minutes, with 85% of clients passing it on the first time.

Constant change in the financial world is what keeps OctaFX agile and ready to transform and develop at all times. This approach resulted in releasing its own mobile trading and copytrading apps, adding a variety of popular financial instruments ranging from cryptocurrencies to stock indices, and developing a copytrading platform with unique features for finding and copying professional traders.

Data is what OctaFX is driven by. The broker is constantly conducting research and analysis of itself, learning about the latest financial technologies – all to make sure it provides the clients not only with the best trading conditions, but also with the cutting edge technical solutions.

OctaFX is focused on the goals of its clients, and that is why it tries to eliminate all the obstacles limiting their trading experience and keeping them from realising the full potential of their diverse approaches. To help its clients boost their trading and allow for a more effective use of long-term strategies, the broker decided to remove swaps entirely this May.

To become yet closer to its clients, OctaFX decided to rebrand and adopt a fresh new look: with refined colours, space-inspired elements, and a new logo.

“All our achievements and transformations would be meaningless without our clients. It is our clients who drive our growth and allow us to always move forward. It is our clients who inspire us to be current, dynamic, innovative, confident. We thank all of them for choosing us as their broker,” the OctaFX press office commented.

To mark its eleventh anniversary, OctaFX has made its usually below-the-market spreads the lowest in the industry on the MT4 and MT5 platforms. The broker has reduced the spreads by 20% on XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, GBPJPY, USDCHF, XTIUSD, and US30, as well as by 25% on BTCUSD and ETHUSD.

