Octet Scientific, Inc. Wins $1 Million in R&D Funding from the U.S. National Science Foundation

CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#batteries–Octet Scientific, Inc. has been awarded $1 Million from the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program to conduct research and development (R&D) work on making safer and more sustainable grid-scale battery storage.

Zinc-based batteries are emerging as safe, economical, sustainable, and made-in-the-USA options for our transition to renewable energy. Octet Scientific is playing a key role by being the first company to develop new chemicals specifically for zinc batteries, making them last longer, hold more energy, and run more efficiently. This funding will accelerate Octet’s product optimization and production scale-up to meet the rising needs of the grid storage market.

“NSF accelerates the translation of emerging technologies into transformative new products and services,” said Erwin Gianchandani, NSF Assistant Director for Technology, Innovation and Partnerships. “We take great pride in funding deep-technology startups and small businesses that will shape science and engineering results into meaningful solutions for today and tomorrow.”

“Imagine nonflammable, nontoxic, high-performance batteries that are mined, manufactured, used, and recycled right here in the US,” says Octet founder and CEO, Onas Bolton. “They are possible today with zinc, and with our chemicals they will be the most competitive option for tomorrow’s power grid!”

About Octet

Octet Scientific, Inc. is ensuring that tomorrow’s cleanest energy is stored in the world’s cleanest batteries. Our OctoLyteTM electrolyte chemicals give safe, sustainable zinc-based batteries the high performance they need for devices, backup power, and on the grid. The world’s first company dedicated to optimizing zinc battery chemistry, Octet was founded in 2017 in Cleveland, OH and has won the support of the National Science Foundation and the State of Ohio. For more information visit www.octetsci.com.

