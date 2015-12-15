Octo Joins NVIDIA Partner Network to Help Federal Agencies Deploy AI Computing Faster

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Octo announced today it has joined the NVIDIA Partner Network to deliver on its high-profile artificial intelligence (AI) projects for the Federal Government. NVIDIA will help develop and support AI-enabled services and experiences for Octo and its customers. Octo’s Reston, Virginia-based oLabs™ innovation hub will be powered by NVIDIA products and resources.

“In order to provide our customers with the latest AI computational technologies, it’s important to have not only the technology that NVIDIA offers but access to its world-class technical expertise,” said Rob Albritton, Octo’s Senior Director of Artificial Intelligence Center of Excellence. “The massive computing power available through oLabs and this new collaboration with NVIDIA enable us to train and deploy ML solutions faster and offer the most capable support possible to our customers, as we provide the most modern systems and software to help them meet their mission objectives.”

With its premier AI infrastructure, Octo’s oLabs attracts technologists wanting to do their life’s work while serving government missions.

“Accelerated computing is advancing science and services through applications that help make countries safer and more connected,” said Craig Weinstein, Vice President of the Americas Partner Organization at NVIDIA. “With NVIDIA-accelerated infrastructure, Octo and its oLabs innovation center will be able to improve support for government agencies during natural disasters and strengthen cybersecurity using AI.”

About Octo

Octo is a technology firm dedicated to solving the Federal Government’s most complex challenges, enabling agencies to jump the technology curve. We don’t just modernize. We create lasting change through best practices that help agencies implement and integrate at-scale, next-generation technology and innovation. With a mission- and service-first mentality, we provide Agile, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Blockchain, Cloud, and Data Management and Analytics solutions, collaborating to solve customers’ pressing problems. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Octo delivers proven technology vital to the intelligence community and health care, defense, national security, and civilian agencies that directly impact our nation. Visit octo.us.

Contacts

Ethan Meurlin, VP, Marketing & Corporate Partnerships, Octo



[email protected]

M: 571.271.5349