Omnilert and Everbridge Team to Reduce Threats from Active Shooters in Enterprises & Government Institutions

Verified Threats from Omnilert Gun Detect Expand Capability of Everbridge’s Critical Event Management (CEM) Platform to Allow Fast and Efficient Crisis Response Team Action

LEESBURG, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Omnilert, a leader in active shooter and emergency communication and automation solutions, today announced the technology integration between its Active Shooter Solution and Everbridge’s leading Critical Event Management (CEM) platform. This integration will enable Everbridge customers to leverage Omnilert’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology for early visual gun detection and verification of active shooter threats and seamlessly use Everbridge’s People Resilience Solutions to ensure a rapid and comprehensive incident assessment and remediation. Through this capability, customers can initiate emergency plans much sooner at the first sight of a threat, maximizing every critical second to save lives.





Active shooter threats continue to grow and show no sign of slowing, with a 50% growth of active shooter incidents in 2021 compared to 2020 according to FBI statistics. The capabilities of Omnilert’s early active shooter detection and verification and the robustness and scale of the Everbridge platform to automate the secure delivery to over 100 communication modalities – including phone, SMS, desktop alerts, digital signage, sirens, or a public address (PA) system – creates a powerful prevention combination to ensure enterprises and government organizations have a proactive solution to reduce the impact of increasing gun violence. In addition, automated response plans can be fully executed completely from within the Everbridge platform, leveraging existing emergency plans already in place.

“The key to a successful outcome from an active shooter incident lies in the speed of the detection and response and the preparedness for such an event,” said Dave Fraser, CEO of Omnilert. “By integrating our AI technology into Everbridge’s market-leading CEM system, customers now have the ability to identify and verify weapons in an instant and then immediately initiate a response. All of this takes place within seconds, which is critical considering that most active shooter events are over within five minutes.”

Everbridge CEM Platform

In today’s increasingly unpredictable world, over 6,200 global organizations use Everbridge’s CEM Platform to assess threats, monitor the wellbeing of their workforce, rapidly communicate warnings, and protect supply chains. Everbridge provides one of the most comprehensive enterprise resilience solutions for managing digital and physical critical events in an increasingly volatile and uncertain global threat landscape, while delivering significant return on investment (ROI) through increased revenue and reduced cost.

“We sponsored an ASIS International / Security Management Magazine study that found 66% of organizations name active shooters as a top threat and 79% of organizations feel they are not prepared for an active shooter attack,” said Dominic Jones, Senior Vice President of Partnerships and Alliances at Everbridge. “With Omnilert’s Active Shooter detection capabilities integrated with our system, we can further address that growing concern with an automated 24/7 monitoring platform designed with one goal in mind – to save lives.”

Omnilert Active Shooter Solution

Omnilert’s Active Shooter Solution is the industry’s most effective gun detection solution, leveraging AI technology that can reliably and rapidly recognize firearms with human verification and automated response. This solution gives emergency response teams advance warning before shots are fired and delivers precise information on the location and visuals of the potential shooter.

The Omnilert Active Shooter Solution leverages a company’s existing investment in video surveillance because it uses standardized protocols that can seamlessly integrate with most existing security cameras and video management systems already in place. This is a significant advantage because there are approximately 70+ million security cameras in the U.S., today. Omnilert’s AI capabilities harnesses existing cameras to transform video surveillance from a reactive system typically used to review situations post-event to a preventive solution that is capable of proactively spotting and potentially preventing harm if acted upon.

Availability

The integration between Omnilert and Everbridge is complete and ready for deployment today with a subscription to Omnilert’s Active Shooter Solution. Everbridge and Omnilert have also agreed to co-market the combined capability to raise awareness of the new integrated solution. For more information, contact us at https://www.omnilert.com/contact-us.

About Omnilert

Omnilert is transforming public safety with the industry’s most effective AI-powered active shooter prevention solution that combines early visual gun detection with a proven rapid response that can save time and lives. The Omnilert platform empowers existing security cameras with monitoring software that can identify gun threats at first sight and then activate automated response capabilities that maximize each critical second. Once a gun is verified, this could include locking doors, notifying first responders, sending images, location and video of the shooter; and sending alerts and guidance to anyone near the situation, all in mere seconds. Founded in 2004, Omnilert has is the trusted partner to thousands of customers across multiple industries including K-12 schools, higher education, government, healthcare, manufacturing and retail. The company is headquartered in Virginia. For more information, visit https://omnilert.com/.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) is a global software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations’ operational response to critical events in order to Keep People Safe and Organizations Running™. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events including IT outages, cyber-attacks, product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, over 6,300 customers in 76 countries rely on the Company’s Critical Event Management Platform to quickly and reliably aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes through the secure delivery to over 100 different communication modalities, and track progress on executing response plans. For more information, visit www.everbridge.com, read the company blog, and follow on Twitter and Facebook.

All Everbridge products are trademarks of Everbridge, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All other product or company names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

