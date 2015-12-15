OneStream Opens New Global Headquarters Facility in Birmingham, Michigan

23,000 square-foot energy efficient facility to support company’s collaborative hybrid-work environment

BIRMINGHAM, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OneStream, a leader in corporate performance management (CPM) solutions for the world’s leading enterprises, today announced the opening of the company’s new global headquarters facility in Birmingham, Michigan. Located in downtown Birmingham at 191 N. Chester St., the 23,000 square-foot facility will serve as corporate headquarters and a collaboration center for OneStream employees to further drive innovation, partnership and company culture as the company expands its base of operations globally.

The Birmingham office is OneStream’s third location in the region and will have capacity for 150 employees. OneStream will continue to operate its two additional facilities in Rochester, Michigan to serve the company’s over 260 employees in the state. Originally a church built in 1920, the new Birmingham facility was renovated using an adaptive re-use scope, allowing the building to be repurposed without requiring a complete tear down to keep hundreds of tons of material out of local landfills. The building’s interior design was planned to optimize access to daylight for all employees and includes 100% LED lighting controlled by a system compliant with ASHRAE Standard 90.1 to drive efficient energy use throughout the facility. Sustainable, natural finishes such as polished concrete flooring and natural stone are used throughout the facility with many features sourced locally within the U.S. when possible.

Additional sustainable design elements include:

Window glazing with low U-Values and Solar Heat Gain Coefficients with values under 0.3 to reduce heating and cooling costs

Installing a zone granular VRF system for the building’s base heating/cooling system to consume up to 22% less energy than traditional systems

GreenHeck ECV Energy Core Ventilator to pre-condition building air in order to reduce the system’s energy consumption

Long-life exterior materials including standing seam metal roofing, extensive use of masonry and Dri-Design rainscreen panels to reduce exterior maintenance over time

Emergency lighting integrated to a central inverter to eliminate the need for hundreds of remote-located emergency batteries that require regular replacement

Lighting system controlled by ASHRAE Standard 90.1, utilizing automatic vacancy sensing and daylight harvesting to dim or turn off lights altogether when not needed

“We are excited to expand our Michigan roots with a new, cutting-edge facility designed with an intentional focus on sustainability while enabling collaboration and innovation across teams,” said Bill Koefoed, CFO at OneStream. “We designed the space with the goal of creating an energy-efficient and design-forward facility that could be a standout in any technology hub from San Francisco to Seattle or New York. It’s a fantastic space and I look forward to seeing how the OneStreamers will bring our passionate corporate culture to life in the new facility.”

“OneStream is deeply committed to our local Michigan community, and we look forward to expanding our footprint in the area with our new headquarters facility,” said Martha Angle, VP, Talent Management & Inclusion at OneStream. “We keep our employees at the center of everything we do. They have asked for flexibility and options to work from anywhere, and we listened. Our new state-of-the-art headquarters will further OneStream’s flexible work environment, laying the groundwork for innovation as employees are able to come together as a team, drive personal connections and continue to build OneStream’s success as a company – both locally and on a global scale.”

OneStream was founded in 2012 in Rochester and has achieved significant growth over the past 10 years. The company recently announced its Q2 performance with over $250 million in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) – representing 60% year over year growth. The company also achieved the milestone of signing its 1,000th customer, with over 100 customers added globally since the beginning of 2022, and a total headcount of over 1,200 employees across 20 countries.

OneStream is hosting a grand opening ceremony today at 9 AM ET with a formal presentation and toast from OneStream CEO Tom Shea and a reception to follow. For more information, visit: www.onestream.com.

About OneStream Software

OneStream Software provides a market-leading intelligent finance platform that reduces the complexity of financial operations. OneStream unleashes the power of finance by unifying corporate performance management (CPM) processes such as planning, financial close and consolidation, reporting and analytics through a single, extensible solution. We empower the enterprise with financial and operational insights to support faster and more informed decision-making. All in a cloud platform designed to continually evolve and scale with your organization.

OneStream is an independent software company with over 1,000 customers, 200 implementation partners and 1,200 employees, our primary mission is to deliver 100% customer success. To learn more visit www.onestream.com.

Contacts

LeeAnn Coviello



PAN Communications



[email protected]