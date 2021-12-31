Organogenesis Holdings Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

CANTON, Mass., Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ORGO), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of product solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Summary:

Net revenue of $121.4 million for the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of 1% (an increase of 3% on an adjusted basis 1 ) compared to net revenue of $123.2 million for the second quarter of 2021. Net revenue for the second quarter of 2022 consists of: Net revenue from Advanced Wound Care products of $113.8 million, an increase of 2% from the second quarter of 2021. Net revenue from Surgical & Sports Medicine products of $7.6 million, a decrease of 35% from the second quarter of 2021. Net revenue from the sale of PuraPly products of $69.4 million for the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 84% from the second quarter of 2021. Net revenue from the sale of non-PuraPly products of $52.0 million, decrease of 39% from the second quarter of 2021.

) compared to net revenue of $123.2 million for the second quarter of 2021. Net revenue for the second quarter of 2022 consists of: Net income of $8.7 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to a net income of $20.7 million for the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of 58%.

Adjusted net income 2 of $11.3 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to an adjusted net income of $20.3 million for the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of $9.0 million.

of $11.3 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to an adjusted net income of $20.3 million for the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of $9.0 million. Adjusted EBITDA of $18.6 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $25.1 million for the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of $6.5 million.

1 After excluding net revenue from the sale of our ReNu, and NuCel products for both periods.

2 Defined as GAAP net income adjusted to exclude the effect of amortization, restructuring charges, the recovery of certain notes receivable from related parties, the change in the fair value of the CPN earnout and the resulting income taxes on these items.

“We delivered second quarter revenue results at the high-end of the growth expectations we provided on our Q1 call,” said Gary S. Gillheeney, Sr., President and Chief Executive Officer of Organogenesis.

Mr. Gillheeney, Sr. continued: “Our diversified business performed well in the period despite the challenging operating environment, reflecting the strength and resilience of Organogenesis. We delivered record gross margins and generated more than $18 million of adjusted EBITDA in the quarter, reflecting the compelling profitability potential in our model in the years to come. We believe that we are strategically well positioned to capitalize on long term growth trends in the markets we serve as we deliver on our mission to provide integrated healing solutions that substantially improve outcomes while lowering the overall cost of care.”

Three Months Ended

June 30, Change 2022 2021 $ % (in thousands, except for percentages) Advanced Wound Care $ 113,791 $ 111,436 $ 2,355 2 % Surgical & Sports Medicine 7,610 11,760 (4,150 ) (35 %) Net revenue $ 121,401 $ 123,196 $ (1,795 ) (1 %)

Net revenue for the second quarter of 2022 was $121.4 million, compared to $123.2 million for the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of $1.8 million, or 1%. The decrease in net revenue was driven by a decrease of $4.2 million, or 35% in net revenue of Surgical & Sports Medicine products. This is partially offset by an increase of $2.4 million, or 2% in Advanced Wound Care products.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2022 was $94.7 million, or 78% of net revenue, compared to $93.3 million or 76% of net revenue for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of $1.5 million, or 2%.

Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2022 were $82.8 million compared to $69.7 million for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of $13.1 million, or 19%. R&D expense was $10.2 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $7.3 million in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of $2.9 million, or 39%. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $72.6 million, compared to $62.3 million in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of $10.3 million, or 16%.

Operating income for the second quarter of 2022 was $11.9 million, compared to an operating income of $23.6 million for the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of $11.7 million, or 49%.

Total other expenses, net, for the second quarter of 2022 were $0.8 million, compared to $2.4 million for the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of $1.7 million, or 69%.

Net income for the second quarter of 2022 was $8.7 million, or $0.07 per share, compared to a net income of $20.7 million, or $0.15 per share, for the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of $11.9 million of, or $(0.09) per share.

Adjusted net income of $11.3 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to adjusted net income of $20.3 million for the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of $9.0 million, or 44%.

Adjusted EBITDA was $18.6 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to an Adjusted EBITDA of $25.1 million for the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of $6.5 million, or 26%.

As of June 30, 2022, the Company had $112.9 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and $72.6 million in debt obligations, compared to $114.5 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and $73.6 million in debt obligations, of which $0.2 million were finance lease obligations as of December 31, 2021.

First Half 2022 Results

The following table represents net revenue by product grouping for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively:

Six Months Ended

June 30, Change 2022 2021 $ % (in thousands, except for percentages) Advanced Wound Care $ 203,881 $ 202,144 $ 1,737 1 % Surgical & Sports Medicine 14,637 23,604 (8,967 ) (38 %) Net revenue $ 218,518 $ 225,748 $ (7,230 ) (3 %)

Net revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $218.5 million, compared to $225.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, a decrease of $7.2 million, or 3%. The decrease in net revenue was driven by a decrease of $9.0 million, or 38% in net revenue of Surgical & Sports Medicine products. This is partially offset by an increase $1.7 million, or 1% in Advanced Wound Care products.

Gross profit for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $166.8 million, or 76% of net revenue, compared to $170.3 million, or 75% of net revenue, for the six months ended June 30, 2021, a decrease of $3.5 million, or 2%.

Operating expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2022 were $155.0 million, compared to $134.1 million for the six months June 30, 2021, an increase of $20.9 million, or 16%. R&D expense was $18.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $13.5 million in the six months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $5.3 million, or 39%. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $136.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $120.6 million in the six months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $15.6 million, or 13%.

Operating income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $11.8 million, compared to an operating income of $36.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, a decrease of $24.4 million, or 67%.

Total other expenses, net, for the six months ended June 30, 2022 were $1.5 million, compared to $4.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, a decrease of $3.4 million, or 69%.

Net income of $7.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 or $0.06 per share, compared to net income of $30.6 million, or $0.23 per share for the six months ended June 30, 2021, a decrease of $22.8 million, or $(0.17) per share.

Adjusted net income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $12.2 million compared to adjusted net income of $31.5 million, for the six months ended June 30, 2021, a decrease of $19.3 million, or 61%.

Adjusted EBITDA of $23.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to an Adjusted EBITDA of $41.1 million, for the six months ended June 30, 2021, a decrease of $17.5 million, or 43%.

Fiscal Year 2022 Guidance:

For the year ending December 31, 2022, the Company expects:

Net revenue of between $465 million and $490 million, representing a decrease of approximately 1% to an increase of 5% year-over-year, and 2% to 7% on an adjusted basis 3 , as compared to net revenue of $467.4 million 4 for the year ended December 31, 2021. The 2022 net revenue guidance range assumes: Net revenue from Advanced Wound Care products of between $435 million and $456 million, representing an increase of approximately 1% to 6% year-over-year as compared to net revenue of $430.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. Net revenue from Surgical & Sports Medicine products of between $30 million and $34 million, representing a decrease of approximately 8% to 19% year-over-year as compared to net revenue of $37.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. Net revenue from the sale of PuraPly products of between $240 million and $260 million, representing an increase of approximately 21% to 31% year-over-year, as compared to net revenue of $198.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.

, as compared to net revenue of $467.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. Net income in a range of approximately $26 million to $36 million and adjusted net income in a range of approximately $33 million to $43 million.

EBITDA in a range of approximately $49 million to $63 million and Adjusted EBITDA in a range of approximately $60 million to $74 million.

3 After excluding net revenue from the sale of our ReNu, and NuCel products.

4 Adjusted by $(0.7) million due to the settlement of a GPO fee dispute as reported under the heading “Revision to Previously Issued Financial Statements” in Note 2 to the Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements included in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed today with the SEC.

Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call:

ORGANOGENESIS HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 112,279 $ 113,929 Restricted cash 665 599 Accounts receivable, net 88,824 82,460 Inventory, net 23,235 25,022 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,540 4,969 Total current assets 231,543 226,979 Property and equipment, net 93,292 79,160 Intangible assets, net 23,231 25,673 Goodwill 28,772 28,772 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 45,860 49,144 Deferred tax asset, net 31,994 31,994 Other assets 1,665 1,537 Total assets $ 456,357 $ 443,259 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Deferred acquisition consideration $ – $ 1,436 Current portion of term loan 3,596 2,656 Finance lease obligations – 200 Current portion of operating lease obligations 11,871 11,785 Accounts payable 36,373 29,339 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 36,390 37,289 Total current liabilities 88,230 82,705 Term loan, net of current portion 68,969 70,769 Operating lease obligations, net of current portion 43,700 46,893 Other liabilities 1,073 1,557 Total liabilities 201,972 201,924 Commitments and contingencies (Note 18) Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; none issued – – Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 400,000,000 shares authorized; 131,613,917 and 129,408,740 shares issued; 130,885,369 and 128,680,192 shares outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. 13 13 Additional paid-in capital 307,374 302,155 Accumulated deficit (53,002 ) (60,833 ) Total stockholders’ equity 254,385 241,335 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 456,357 $ 443,259



ORGANOGENESIS HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net revenue $ 121,401 $ 123,196 $ 218,518 $ 225,748 Cost of goods sold 26,652 29,940 51,732 55,435 Gross profit 94,749 93,256 166,786 170,313 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 72,609 62,349 136,187 120,581 Research and development 10,205 7,320 18,792 13,529 Total operating expenses 82,814 69,669 154,979 134,110 Income from operations 11,935 23,587 11,807 36,203 Other expense, net: Interest expense (730 ) (2,431 ) (1,467 ) (4,901 ) Other expense, net (21 ) 18 (24 ) 15 Total other expense, net (751 ) (2,413 ) (1,491 ) (4,886 ) Net income before income taxes 11,184 21,174 10,316 31,317 Income tax expense (2,440 ) (487 ) (2,485 ) (687 ) Net income $ 8,744 $ 20,687 $ 7,831 $ 30,630 Net income, per share: Basic $ 0.07 $ 0.16 $ 0.06 $ 0.24 Diluted $ 0.07 $ 0.15 $ 0.06 $ 0.23 Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic 129,635,682 128,235,224 129,214,541 128,053,654 Diluted 132,600,579 133,988,413 132,705,206 133,721,191



ORGANOGENESIS HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 7,831 $ 30,630 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 2,875 2,073 Amortization of intangible assets 2,442 2,486 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 3,649 2,562 Non-cash interest expense 217 143 Deferred interest expense 291 1,036 Provision recorded for doubtful accounts 122 1,496 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 196 239 Adjustment for excess and obsolete inventories 5,228 4,678 Stock-based compensation 2,995 1,740 Change in fair value of Earnout liability – (3,058 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (6,485 ) (21,460 ) Inventory (3,441 ) (4,984 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,839 ) (1,649 ) Operating leases (3,472 ) (2,774 ) Accounts payable 2,671 716 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (1,697 ) 2,646 Other liabilities 23 (340 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 11,606 16,180 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (12,840 ) (9,290 ) Net cash used in investing activities (12,840 ) (9,290 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments of term loan (938 ) – Payments of withholding taxes in connection with RSUs vesting (646 ) (737 ) Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 2,042 1,205 Principal repayments of finance lease obligations (200 ) (1,374 ) Payment of deferred acquisition consideration (608 ) (483 ) Net cash used in financing activities (350 ) (1,389 ) Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,584 ) 5,501 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 114,528 84,806 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 112,944 $ 90,307 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 1,041 $ 3,836 Cash paid for income taxes $ 974 $ 582 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities: Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 6,546 $ 4,349 Right-of-use assets obtained through operating lease obligations $ 364 $ 29,092 Shares issued for deferred acquisition consideration $ 828 $ –

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Our management uses financial measures that are not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP, in addition to financial measures in accordance with GAAP to evaluate our operating results. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, our reported financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our management uses Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income to evaluate our operating performance and trends and make planning decisions. Our management believes Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income help identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of the items that we exclude. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results, enhancing the overall understanding of our past performance and prospects, and allowing for greater transparency with respect to key financial metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.

The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP net income to non-GAAP EBITDA and non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, for each of the periods presented:

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (in thousands) (in thousands) Net income $ 8,744 $ 20,687 $ 7,831 $ 30,630 Interest expense, net 730 2,431 1,467 4,901 Income tax expense 2,440 487 2,485 687 Depreciation 1,528 1,063 2,875 2,073 Amortization 1,221 1,243 2,442 2,486 EBITDA 14,663 25,911 17,100 40,777 Stock-based compensation expense 1,692 1,042 2,995 1,740 Recovery of certain notes receivable from related parties (1) – – – (179 ) Change in fair value of Earnout (2) – (2,762 ) – (3,058 ) Restructuring charge (3) 643 939 907 1,866 Settlement fee (4) 1,600 – 2,600 – Adjusted EBITDA $ 18,598 $ 25,130 $ 23,602 $ 41,146

(1) Amount reflects the collection of certain notes receivable from related parties previously reserved.

(2) Amount reflects the change in the fair value of the Earnout liability in connection with the CPN acquisition.

(3) Amount reflects employee retention and benefits as well as the facility-related cost related to the Company’s restructuring activities.

(4) Amounts reflect the fee the Company agreed to pay to one of its GPO customers to settle previously disputed GPO fees.

The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP net income to non-GAAP adjusted net income, for each of the periods presented:

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (in thousands) (in thousands) Net income $ 8,744 $ 20,687 $ 7,831 $ 30,630 Amortization 1,221 1,243 2,442 2,486 Recovery of certain notes receivable from related parties (1) – – – (179 ) Change in fair value of Earnout (2) – (2,762 ) – (3,058 ) Restructuring charge (3) 643 939 907 1,866 Settlement fee (4) 1,600 – 2,600 – Tax on above (935 ) 145 (1,606 ) (278 ) Adjusted net income $ 11,273 $ 20,252 $ 12,174 $ 31,467

(1) Amount reflects the collection of certain notes receivable from related parties previously reserved.

(2) Amount reflects the change in the fair value of the Earnout liability in connection with the CPN acquisition.

(3) Amount reflects employee retention and benefits as well as the facility-related cost related to the Company’s restructuring activities.

(4) Amounts reflect the fee the Company agreed to pay to one of its GPO customers to settle previously disputed GPO fees.

The following table presents a reconciliation of projected GAAP net income to projected non-GAAP EBITDA and projected non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA included in our guidance for the year ending December 31, 2022:

Year Ending December 31, 2022L4 2022H4 Net income $ 25,600 $ 35,800 Interest expense 3,500 3,500 Income tax expense 9,300 13,000 Depreciation 5,900 5,900 Amortization 4,900 4,900 EBITDA $ 49,200 $ 63,100 Stock-based compensation expense 6,400 6,400 Restructuring charge 1,900 1,900 Settlement fee 2,600 2,600 Adjusted EBITDA $ 60,100 $ 74,000

The following table presents a reconciliation of projected GAAP net income to projected non-GAAP adjusted net income included in our guidance for the year ending December 31, 2022:

Year Ending December 31, 2022L4 2022H4 Net income $ 25,600 $ 35,800 Amortization 4,900 4,900 Restructuring charge 1,900 1,900 Settlement fee 2,600 2,600 Tax on above (2,500 ) (2,500 ) Adjusted net income $ 32,500 $ 42,700

4 The low-end and high-end of the 2022 forecast.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “forecast,” “intend,” “seek,” “target,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “plan,” “outlook,” and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward-looking statements include statements relating to the Company’s expected revenue, adjusted net revenue, net income, adjusted net income, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2022 and the breakdown of expected revenue in both its Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine categories as well as the estimated revenue contribution of its PuraPly products. Forward-looking statements with respect to the operations of the Company, strategies, prospects, and other aspects of the business of the Company are based on current expectations that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) the impact of any changes to the reimbursement levels for the Company’s products; (2) the Company faces significant and continuing competition, which could adversely affect its business, results of operations and financial condition; (3) rapid technological change could cause the Company’s products to become obsolete and if the Company does not enhance its product offerings through its research and development efforts, it may be unable to effectively compete; (4) to be commercially successful, the Company must convince physicians that its products are safe and effective alternatives to existing treatments and that its products should be used in their procedures; (5) the Company’s ability to raise funds to expand its business; (6) the Company has incurred losses in prior years and may incur losses in the future; (7) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (8) the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (9) the Company’s ability to maintain production of Affinity in sufficient quantities to meet demand; (10) the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact, if any, on the Company’s fiscal condition and results of operations; (11) the impact of the suspension of commercialization of: (a) ReNu and NuCel in connection with the expiration of the FDA’s enforcement grace period for HCT/Ps on May 31, 2021 and (b) Dermagraft in the second quarter of 2022 pending transition of manufacturing to its Massachusetts based facilities; and (12) other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Item 1A (Risk Factors) of the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and its subsequently filed periodic reports. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Although it may voluntarily do so from time to time, the Company undertakes no commitment to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

About Organogenesis Holdings Inc.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. is a leading regenerative medicine company offering a portfolio of bioactive and acellular biomaterials products in advanced wound care and surgical biologics, including orthopedics and spine. Organogenesis’s comprehensive portfolio is designed to treat a variety of patients with repair and regenerative needs. For more information, visit www.organogenesis.com.

